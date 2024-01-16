Calm your mind with a phone case, STM Goods launches The Focus Collection in India

STM Goods, the leading global brand of innovative bags, cases, and accessories for consumer electronic devices, has announced the availability of The Focus Collection of iPhone cases designed especially for calming the mind.

The Focus Collection series consists of three variants of iPhone 15 cases namely, Relax, Reveal, and Reawaken. These cases are built on the fundamental premise of mindfulness amid information overload and clutter which causes people to find an escape on social media inadvertently causing more anxiety and stress.

The STM Goods Focus series of products are designed to calm and relax the mind using Focuscape™ technology in this era of too much information and too many distractions all around. With just a simple flip of the phone, the case itself is designed to take the mind off stress and move to a more soothing place.

Commenting on the launch, Faiz Rahman, Director – India, STM Goods, said, “Innovation was at the heart and core of our business 25 years ago, and we at STM, continue to launch products which not only display the excellence of design but also incorporate a lot of thought process in functionality and usability. Our Focus collection, helps customers achieve just that – pure focus.”

The Relax variant of The Focus Collection uses a flowing sand design effect which is like creating a dune or a tropical beach kind of effect. The Reveal variant unveils a hidden pattern with a warming touch, hence uncovering a rewarding world of mindful focus. The Reawaken variant helps you get in the groove with greater focus by following your fingers along the captivating contours, releasing your mind from the clutter of life through tactile feedback.

Apart from the innovative design, The Focus Collection is also MagSafe compatible and comes with a host of interesting features like drop protection, high-quality material, ClearShell Plating self-repairing technology, and much more. Compatible with all iPhone 15 devices, the STM Goods Focus Collection is now available in India at select Apple Premium Reseller (APR) stores as well as online at an MRP of INR 3190/- onwards.