CENSANEXT and SAP Collaborate To Empower Emerging Agri-tech and Food Value Chain Startups, Globally

CENSANEXT, the tech subsidiary of WayCool Foods announced a collaboration with SAP India to foster technology innovation and redefine the landscape for emerging startups. This pioneering collaboration establishes CENSANEXT as a Partner Managed Cloud provider of the most advanced ERP, SAP S/4HANA, specifically curated to meet the unique needs of small enterprises and start-ups globally.

This collaboration not only presents a unique licensing model and cost-effective pricing for end-customers but also signifies a commitment from CENSANEXT to managing the shared infrastructure, ensuring startups experience the full potential of SAP S/4HANA. The collaboration aims to redefine the ERP landscape for startups, offering them a tailored pathway to growth without the traditional hurdles associated with digital transformation.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Avinash Kasinathan, CEO – CENSANEXT, said “Our collaboration with SAP marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions to small enterprises and startups. By becoming a Partner Managed Cloud provider of SAP S/4HANA, we empower emerging businesses with a robust ERP foundation from the early stages, lowering TCO, and eliminating the need for complex transformations as they scale. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovation and efficiency in the startup ecosystem.”

Adding to this, Sanket Deodhar, Vice President, Digital Natives & Start-ups, SAP India said, “We are delighted to team up with CENSANEXT to democratise a unique, curated offering built by CENSANEXT, powered by SAP S/4HANA, for small enterprises and start-ups globally. The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering small enterprises and start-ups with world-class ERP capabilities. With its parent company – WayCool Foods’ expertise in agri-tech and food value chain, CENSANEXT will be able to bring more value, through its unique IP, to the end-customers.”

Through the SAP Partner Managed Cloud model, CENSANEXT envisions a co-branded offering that extends the reach of SAP S/4HANA to small enterprises and startups worldwide. The collaboration will enable CENSANEXT to provide a one-stop solution to manage both application and infrastructure, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for customers embracing the power of SAP’s cutting-edge technology. By adopting SAP S/4HANA from the outset, through a flexible subscription model, customers can eliminate the need for interim solutions and the complexities associated with migration as they scale. This forward-looking approach ensures a smooth and cost-effective transition for companies that choose to grow with SAP at the core of their operations.