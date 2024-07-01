Canon India Appoints Toshiaki Nomura as New President & CEO to Drive Future Growth of the Company

Canon India, the global leader in digital imaging technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Toshiaki Nomura as the new President & CEO for Canon India, effective July 1, 2024.

Mr. Nomura has been associated with Canon since 1999, and prior to joining Canon India, he played a pivotal role in leading Canon’s Business Imaging Solution (BIS) Division in the Canon Southeast & South Asia Region. Furthermore, with Mr. Nomura’s guidance and approach, the BIS Division has achieved significant and sustainable growth.

Expressing his enthusiasm on taking on the new role of spearheading Canon’s business strategy and operations in India, Mr. Nomura said, “India’s vibrant and dynamic market offers immense potential, and Canon India is at an exciting stage in its growth journey, by harnessing these opportunities and expanding into new segments. I am thrilled and honored to lead the company through this transformative phase and collaborate with my talented team. Along with continuing our focus on strengthening core business of imaging and printing, I am particularly excited about contributing to development of new businesses such as surveillance, business solutions and industrial printing. By deeply understanding and addressing the unique requirements of the Indian market, it will be my endeavor to ensure our customers are consistently delighted with our high-quality products and services.”

Mr. Nomura’s extensive experience and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving remarkable growth and innovation for Canon in his previous endeavors. With him at the helm of Canon India’s operations, the company aims to continue its upward growth trajectory, by aggressively expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, developing new business segments, and strengthening brand presence across the nation. Canon India remains committed to its mission of ‘Delighting customers always’, by contributing to Indian society and economy through their business, product innovations and community centric initiatives.