CERT-In and Koo App join hands to observe safer internet day

In a joint effort to promote online safety, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of India, and Koo join hands to raise awareness (#CyberSecurityAwareness) about cybersecurity attacks, frauds, and crimes on the occasion of Safer Internet Day(#SaferInternetDay) observed every year on the first Tuesday in February 2023. The collaboration efforts will help to sensitize internet users about safe online practices through posting infographics, videos, and awareness campaigns on the @KooPolicy, @KooForGood and @IndianCERT official social media handles.

As the use of social media continues to skyrocket, it is essential for social media intermediaries like Koo to take responsibility and ensure a safer online experience for their users. In 2022, India saw over 13 lakh cyberattack incidents, making cybersecurity a key concern of all sectors.

Koo, a user-friendly and transparent micro-blogging platform, has a strong commitment to user safety online. The company has previously joined forces with CERT-In during the National Cyber Security Awareness Month in October 2022 (#NCSAM2022) to educate and train over 4,000 young people from colleges across India on cyber security best practices.

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, said, “Cybersecurity is one of the three focus areas of the Digital Economy Working Group during India’s G20 Presidency, and as part of the Presidency, the Hon’ble Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications, and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, has launched the “Stay Safe Online” campaign. With the exponential increase in the number of internet users in India, it is crucial to raise awareness regarding cyber hygiene among citizens and for them to stay safe in the online world. In this journey of inclusiveness and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Koo is a natural partner to reach out to citizens in their local language for this awareness.”

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO of Koo, said, “At Koo, we understand the importance of creating a safe and secure online space for our users to express themselves freely. Our unwavering commitment to providing a safer internet experience is evident in our range of safety features, including a verification process, a reporting and blocking feature, deep technologies and teams dedicated to moderating content, and data protection through encryption. We have best in class processes to ensure the community’s safety. We believe that every individual should have the right to express their thoughts without having to worry about cyber threats, and we are committed to our efforts towards a more responsible and secure online community.”

On Safer Internet Day, Koo is taking the lead as a responsible social media intermediary to curb cyber-attacks by driving awareness through education. This partnership reinforces the company’s commitment to providing a secure and safer internet experience.