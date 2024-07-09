Check Point Software Technologies pairs up with Logix InfoSecurity for MSSP partner agreement for enhanced email security

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has signed a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) agreement with Logix InfoSecurity Pvt Ltd, a leading service provider of business mail and email security services, to provide customers with complete protection across email and productivity suite applications.

With over two decades of experience and a large customer base, Logix has established itself as a trusted provider in the email security space.

This partnership aligns with Logix’s commitment to providing its clients with the most advanced email security technology solutions to enhance their email security posture. By integrating Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration Security, which is powered by AI and ML, Logix can offer a more robust and intelligent security solution.

Check Point Harmony’s approach to email security is indeed proactive and dynamic. It’s designed to detect and prevent advanced threats like phishing, malware, and account takeovers effectively, detecting and blocking the most advanced phishing attacks across inbound, outbound and internal communications in real-time before they can reach end users. Harmony Email Security protects inline. That means it can scan email after default layers, before the inbox, allowing Check Point’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to be trained on the attacks that others miss, the best defence against the most sophisticated and evasive threats. Check Point Harmony provides comprehensive protection for Microsoft 365 (O365) and Google Workspace, ensuring that businesses using these platforms can operate securely.

Logix’s approach to managing the entire engagement cycle is comprehensive and client-centric, this includes – conducting Proof of Concept (POC), managing migration, implementing the solution, and providing 24 X 7 X 365 support.

Prashant Mudbidri, Director Logix InfoSecurity, highlights the critical need for advanced email security solutions in the face of rapidly evolving threats, he stated “The shift from generic to targeted attacks underscores the importance of adopting AI and ML-powered solutions that can adapt to and counteract sophisticated tactics used by attackers. Check Point’s technology, known for its superior detection capabilities, seems well-positioned to address these challenges. Logix InfoSecurity embrace this partnership to provide their customers with state-of-the-art defences against such complex email threats.”

Said Manish Alshi, Senior Director, Channels & Alliances, Check Point Software Technologies India & SAARC, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Logix InfoSecurity. With their extensive experience and reputation as a trusted provider of email security services, we believe our collaboration will help us bring our advanced cyber security solutions to a broader audience. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing robust, AI and ML-powered email security solutions through our Check Point Harmony, to offer our joint customers enhanced protection against sophisticated threats like phishing, malware, and ransomware. By integrating our innovative technologies, we are confident that businesses using Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace will experience unparalleled security and peace of mind.”