Cognatic Solutions announces its entry in Indian market

Cognatic Solutions has announced its entry into the Indian market. Cognatic offers businesses a range of IT services solutions that support and manage their entire IT infrastructure. Founded in 2019, Cognatic today has a global presence in the US, Canada, Costa Rica, and India.

Cognatic provides a suite of integrated professional applications which handle all of a company’s technology needs. Cognatic is also an authorised reseller and partner to firms such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and Samsung, allowing it to offer commercial grade hardware with a best price match guarantee. Through this end-to-end hardware to software ecosystem, Cognatic eliminates integration complexity, monitors and manages processes 24/7, and provides dynamic scalability to handle the evolving demands of a growing business.

Cognatic also offers firms its unique REMS application. With a single sign-on, businesses can access data security, data backup, remote employee and asset management, intelligent dashboards for employee productivity, and VoIP calling to various geographies – all linked to a single mobile number.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted traditional working paradigms, forcing many companies to adopt a work-from-home policy for the very first time. Many businesses still aren’t equipped to adopt an adequate remote work model, or even prepared to facilitate a structured work from home policy. Through our platform/product, Cognatic Solutions offers a way to bridge this gap and make the transition as smooth as possible,” shared Biplab Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of Cognatic Solutions. Mr. Zoeb Rajkotwalla, Chief Sales Officer, Cognatic Solutions added, “By combining our long-standing experience helping global businesses overcome these problems with our extensive suite of professional applications and services we look forward to solving the WFH issues facing Indian companies, and to reshaping the local IT services sector in the process.”

Cognatic’s managed services framework provides businesses with an IT framework that pre-emptively identifies and resolves any issues that may arise. Employing a team of highly-trained IT professionals, Cognatic ensures their clients’ technology is protected on a constant basis, combining consultative services with 24×7 ongoing management and support. In addition to this, Cognatic also offers:

Disaster Recovery: The next generation in backup and recovery of servers, allowing the restoration of entire servers in hours, not days

Desktop & User Support: Advanced monitoring software checking all registered devices 24 hours per day and integrated alert systems

Email & Cloud Services: Providing the same email service used by 75% of the Fortune 500. Option to choose between Google Apps for Business or Microsoft Exchange servers

Cognatic will enter the Indian market with two of its flagship service models: Smart Protection for Endpoints and Smart Protection Complete. The former comes with a variety of tools to simplify ongoing management and solution support, such as central management, on-premises, hybrid or cloud deployment, and integrated data-loss prevention; and end-point functionalities such as anti-malware, vulnerability protection, endpoint encryption and application control, and mobile security and management. The latter includes all of the above, in addition to providing a secure web gateway and email and collaboration options like messaging gateways and mail security servers.

Cognatic’s services are used by clients operating in a range of markets, including professional services, finance, government, media and communications, retail, real estate, pharmaceutical, engineering and automotive. Cognatic is also partnered with some of the world’s leading cloud service operators such as Amazon, Parablu, and Microsoft Azure.

