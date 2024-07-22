CommScope to sell its Outdoor Wireless Networks and Distributed Antenna Systems businesses to Amphenol Corporation

CommScope announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) segment as well as the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) business unit of its Networking, Intelligent Cellular & Security Solutions segment to Amphenol Corporation.

CommScope will receive approximately USD $2.1 billion in cash, to be paid by Amphenol upon closing. The sale is expected to close within the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

“CommScope has a strong reputation for driving innovation and value for our customers. This transaction allows CommScope to increase focus and further strengthen its CommScope NEXT priorities with its remaining segments and business units,” said Chuck Treadway, CEO, CommScope. He continued, “We believe CommScope’s OWN and DAS businesses are positioned to continue to perform well under Amphenol’s leadership.”

OWN provides wireless infrastructure for mobile networks, including macro and small cell site solutions. The DAS business provides solutions for cellular infrastructure inside venues, campuses and enterprises.