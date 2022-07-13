Confluent expands its local presence to set data in motion for digital India

Confluent announced 100 additional new jobs to be created over the rest of the year in India – a 50% increase in the current workforce – along with the opening of a new office in Bangalore, India. The move affirms the company’s commitment to driving high growth in 2022 by building its global presence and offering a differentiated model for cloud-native, complete and fully-managed data in motion in India.

The new office and engineering hub comes amid surging demand for data streaming as companies modernise data processes across all industries including retail, automotive, manufacturing, and financial services sectors.

Hemanth Vedagarbha, SVP, Confluent, explains: “India is a key market for Confluent as we scale up our global presence. The public cloud services market is growing at a rapid rate and we’re already seeing many exciting use cases among customers here. Bangalore is fast becoming the technology hub of the country, which makes it a natural home for Confluent to deliver its new category of data infrastructure to enable businesses of all types to set their data in motion.”

Commenting on the news, Confluent customer Katreddi Kiran Kumar, Vice President – Data Platform Engineering at Meesho said: “For a tech-first company like Meesho which is committed to democratising internet commerce for everyone in India, the Confluent platform has been transformational in connecting our organisation and enabling real time data ingestion. We are excited to see Confluent strengthen its commitment and presence in India, unlocking the opportunity to set data in motion for more companies like ours.”

Chad Verbowski, Senior Vice President Engineering at Confluent explains “Confluent’s extended presence in India will see the company making approximately 100 new hires for roles within go-to-market, engineering, and global supporting functions this year. Working under the direction of Srinivasulu Grandhi, VP, Confluent, the Bangalore-based team will focus on growing its customer base and working with businesses to unlock the full potential of the Confluent data in motion platform.”

Srinivasulu Grandhi added: “Bangalore offers an exceptional pool of technology expertise, and with our remote first culture we can also open up new opportunities to hire the best talent across India and the surrounding region. One example of this is our Engineering team, which is expanding its footprint to deliver end-to-end products for our customer base. By significantly growing our team in 2022, we can meet strong customer demand and propel companies across the region on their data transformation journeys.”