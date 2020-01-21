Count-down begins for ISODA’s 10th edition of TechSummit, TSX at Baku

ISODA had earlier announced the 10th installment of their marquee TechSummit, TSX, to be held at Baku, Azerbaijan between 5 Feb 2020 and 8 Feb 2020. In the build up to the exciting event, the ISODA community has been working tirelessly to onboard technology sponsors, create an interesting agenda, maximize participation and create a buzz around the event. The strong foundation of any event of such stature is the agenda and the opportunity for networking. And TSX promises to have strengths in both.

Vimesh Avlani, Secretary ISODA, said, “While the sponsors present on a myriad of technologies, there will be sessions how to be a successful entrepreneur and spend time on passion and sharing of experiences that make successful businesses. There is in fact a whole day of activities built into the agenda that will be out of the hotel and will give all participating members a good chance to spend some quality time with the technology sponsors. ISODA members also vie for the ISODA excellence awards that are given away during the TechSummit. This year, already many have sent in their nominations and there is much excitement.”

Muneer Ahamed – Managing Director, DigitalTrack Solutions, Chennai, said, “It is good to be part of team ISODA as can see this is one of the most happening associations for IT partners. It is always good to meet our peers and collaborate on business with the partner community. TechSummit is the most exciting part of ISODA. Here, we meet and network with peers, share knowledge and discuss many things related to our Business growth. I thank ISODA for giving us such a precious opportunity to grow our businesses.”

Bhaskar Kalita, Director, BMG Informatics, Guwahati-Assam, said, “ISODA has been focusing a lot on the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and East Region for ISODA has grown in leaps and bounds. It has affected our business so positively that we are keen to have as many new members inducted into our family. TechSummit helps in creating the opportunities for business growth like no other event that I have experienced.”