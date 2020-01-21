Sanjoy Mukherjee appointed as new Head of Alliances and Channels, Technology Business at Oracle India

Sanjoy Mukherjee has been appointed as Head – Alliances, ISV & Channels, Technology Business, Oracle India. In his new role, Mukherjee’s key focus is to develop a strong partner and ISV network for Oracle for its Cloud & Licences Business. He is responsible for driving increased adoption of Oracle’s cloud platform solution, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Gen 2.0 , platform, and database and middleware solutions.

Mukherjee re-joined Oracle from SAP India in 2014, where he was the Director – Public Services, responsible for partner alliances, sales and adoption of industry specific solutions for public utilities, education and healthcare markets nationally.

Prior to SAP, he was with Oracle as Senior Manager, heading the key SI partners team and had successfully delivered the growth numbers. Mukherjee holds post graduate degree from IIM Calcutta and an electronics and communications engineering degree from Puducherry University.