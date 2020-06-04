Datamatics appoints Andy Waller as Head-Strategic partnerships for Research & Analytics business

Read Article

Datamatics Global Services has appointed Andy Waller as ‘Head – Strategic Partnerships’ for its Research & Analytics (R&A) Solutions. He is responsible for enhancing Datamatics engagement level with the CXO community in global market research fraternity.

Waller brings more than three decades of experience in the market research industry and has had held several leadership roles in global market research firms. Prior to Datamatics, he was Global COO at Hall & Partners. In his previous roles, he has worked with GfK (Growth from Knowledge), Synovate, and other leading companies.

Commenting on the new role, Andy Waller said, “I have worked with many excellent Indian BPO companies in my career. Where Datamatics stands out is their scale, breadth of industries served, and their focus on technology R&D. I am very excited about how we can help MR agencies improve their productivity and accelerate their growth.”

Sandeep Arora, EVP & Global Head – Research & Analytics Solutions, Datamatics, commented, “In addition to being a world-class leg spin bowler, Andy brings a wealth of experience in the MR domain. We are delighted to bring him on board as we help MR agencies transform to perform. His in-depth experience of implementing growth strategies and technology-enabled operational efficiencies will prove an invaluable resource to our clients.”

Datamatics offers technology solutions for Market Research (MR) brands & agencies, enabling them to integrate and unify diverse operational, attitudinal, and transactional data sources to create a 360 degree, on-demand view of the customer. Datamatics provides end to end services from Consulting, Data Integration, Data Management & Visualization, and Advance Data Modelling to Mystery Shopping & Audit, Deep Analytics, and Customer Connects.

