DE-CIX India expands interconnection services with new points of presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

DE-CIX India continues its strategic expansion by establishing two new Points of Presence (PoPs) in India. In collaboration with Web Werks India Private Ltd, the company has launched its second PoP in Hyderabad and introduced its sixth PoP in Bengaluru at NTT DC3 Data Centre. These developments are part of DE-CIX India’s ongoing commitment to enhancing connectivity, fostering innovation, and supporting the digital transformation of India’s growing technology ecosystems.

Second PoP in Hyderabad at Web Werks

Adding a second PoP in Hyderabad builds upon DE-CIX India’s existing presence at STT Madhapur, further strengthening the city’s digital infrastructure. The new PoP at Web Werks’ state-of-the-art facility will provide Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), cloud service providers, and enterprises access to DE-CIX India’s premium interconnection services. These include peering, DirectCLOUD, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS), enabling local businesses to improve network performance, reduce latency, and exchange traffic seamlessly within India and internationally.

“Hyderabad is a prominent technology and business hub, and we are excited to strengthen our presence here with the launch of our second PoP at Web Werks’ data centre,” said Sudhir Kunder, CBO of DE-CIX India. “This PoP will enable networks and businesses in Hyderabad to tap into DE-CIX India’s interconnection platform and ecosystem to improve network performance, reduce latency, and exchange traffic locally and internationally.”

“We are thrilled to partner with DE-CIX India to host their second Point of Presence (PoP) at our Hyderabad facility. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to offering world-class infrastructure that drives connectivity and innovation for enterprises and networks across India. Hyderabad’s growing technology ecosystem is set to benefit significantly from Web Werks’s state of the art Data Centre and DE-CIX India’s premium interconnection services, and we are proud to play a key role in enhancing the city’s digital backbone. Together, we are enabling a future where businesses can seamlessly exchange data, improve performance, and accelerate their digital transformation.” – Prashant Dewangan, Head of Field Marketing, Web Werks – Iron mountain Data Centres.

New PoP in Bengaluru at NTT DC3 Data Centre

In parallel, DE-CIX India has expanded to Bengaluru with its sixth PoP at the NTT DC3 Data Centre. Often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru is a critical hub for India’s tech industry. With this new PoP, DE-CIX India is set to provide robust and scalable interconnection services that cater to the needs of ISPs, cloud providers, and enterprises in this thriving market.

“India is witnessing unprecedented growth in digital consumption, and Bangalore is at the forefront of this transformation,” said Sudhir Kunder, CBO of DE-CIX India. “By establishing a PoP at NTT DC3, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing robust and scalable interconnection services that cater to the needs of businesses in this vibrant market.”

The new PoPs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru are a testament to DE-CIX India’s mission to empower local businesses and communities by providing access to faster, more reliable connectivity. This aligns with India’s broader goals of digital inclusion and economic growth.