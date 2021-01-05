Dell Technologies collaborates With MoHFW and Tata Trusts to launch new Mobile App for Non-Communicable diseases across India

Read Article

Leveraging Information Technology (IT) to enable digitization and facilitate continuum of healthcare, Dell Technologies in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Tata Trusts, has developed a mobile application for the management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at Government Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across India. The mobile application was launched by Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Universal Health Coverage Day on December 12th. The intuitive & easy to use mobile app will strengthen the existing NCD IT system’s suite of six applications for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), auxiliary nurse midwifes (ANMs), doctors, program managers and health officials in the government.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes and heart disease account for 63% mortality in India. One in four people in India are at risk of dying from an NCD before reaching the age of 70, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Tackling this critical & widespread health issue warrants extensive collaboration and partnership. In 2018, Dell in collaboration with MoHFW and its ecosystem of partners created the NCD IT system, based on Dell’s Digital LifeCare and have worked together to scale it across 28 states and Union Territories to reach 496 districts across India. Supporting the company’s goal to leverage technology to advance health, education and economic opportunity to deliver enduring results for 1 billion people by 2030, to date over 75+ million individuals have been enrolled in the system.

The NCD IT system supports the Government of India’s ambitious population-based screening (PBS) and management of NCDs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). PBS tasks health workers with screening India’s population who are above the age of 30 years for five common NCDs namely Hypertension, Diabetes, Oral, Cervical and Breast Cancers. Those suspected of any of these conditions are then referred to higher-level facilities where they are diagnosed, treated and provided with follow-ups for effective management of NCDs.

The NCD IT system provides an e-referral pathway that allows individuals to be monitored and cared for as they visit doctors at government primary, secondary and district level hospitals for NCD management. A single, unique longitudinal health record for every individual on the government cloud allows healthcare providers to securely access and update patient information, as well as receive reminders and alerts guided by Government of India protocols.

Launching the NCD PHC Mobile App developed by MoHFW in partnership with Dell Technologies and Tata Trusts, the Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan mentioned that the new App will improve the screening and management of the patients suffering from NCDs. Hon’ble Minister, while appreciating the efforts of over 7 crore enrolments across 28 states/UTs in less than three years, has further requested the States/UTs in deploying the NCD system for effective management of the NCDs.

Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India said, “Dell Technologies is committed towards leveraging digital solutions to address India’s healthcare needs in a consistent and preventive manner. We believe in transforming lives with technology and aim to impact 1 billion lives globally by 2030. Our ongoing association with MoHFW and Tata Trusts is to work towards advancing healthcare conditions and supporting our communities with the right infrastructure. The launch of PHC Mobile Application is a step closer to this and we look forward to create more awareness about NCDs, support our healthcare workers with the right tools and help them in the fight against NCDs.”

