Delta IT Network powers Krishna Maruti Ltd’s Rs 10 crore automotive IT infrastructure

The Delhi NCR based Delta IT Network’s footprint in making IT Infrastructures is growing by leaps and bounds, its expansion plans have taken the automobile sector in its ambit.

The Krishna Maruti Group, a 365-million-dollar conglomerate, was incorporated in 1994 as an ancillary to Maruti Udyog Ltd for manufacture and supply of seating systems.

Delta IT Network has helped built a Smart IT infrastructure for the automotive giant. It interfaced technologies from HP and Dell and stitched in place their end points, servers, storage, communication, networking, security and related hardware and software to the tune of Rs 10 crore.

“We have been handling the Krishna Maruti Ltd (KML) account since 2013, helping them reach significant tech levels. Our partnership with Krishna Maruti is strong, they are our prime partners,” said Shilpa Kapoor, Business Manager, Delta IT Networks.

According to Kapoor, Delta started to supply compute products and servers to Krishna Maruti in 2013 and since then, the range of technological assistance they offer to the automotive company now includes more servers and storage, networking, CCTV security, cabling and installations.

In the last four years, Delta has supplied CP Plus, Panasonic cameras and compute visions, which focuses on enabling computers to identify and understand objects and people in the images and videos.

“Our future looks very bright. On an average, Delta’s billing with Krishna Maruti touches Rs 25 – 30 lakh every quarter,” Kapoor said, “adding to that their annual billing with the automotive giant has crossed Rs 1 crore mark”.

Of the accomplishments, she said that Rs 1 crore worth of IP assets dealing with multi-brand companies were networked.

Delta IT Network as an IT system integrator and solution provider is known for delivering meaningful solutions in EduTech, Pharma and the Education sectors during the last four decades. It finds itself on the Make in India manufacturers list with their recent EduTech innovation called the “DeltaView”.

As a company, Krishna Maruti – KML has always believed that rightful IT implementation is the backbone for any manufacturing enterprise today.

Their stated aim is to build an efficient ecosystem where IT plays a vital role. Delta IT Network’s Smart IT automotive solution caters to 8 plants for KML countrywide, which involves over 5,000 employees using their interfaces each working day.

“With Tech partners like HP, Dell & Panasonic backing us, we are taking networking to another level. The infra is also supported by Microsoft for Smart End User Computing, it allows users to access technologies, policies, and processes for applications, data, and desktops remotely,” Kapoor said.

Other products on the Delta IT Network’s menu include HP San Switch Enterprise servers, storage, networking, enterprise solutions and software. It maintains critical ready stock worth Rs 20 lakh that is always available 24/7 for support for KML.

“We deliver critical products and service efficiently and on immediate priority basis. At one point of time their plant in Gujarat needed emergency support as their production had stopped. We fixed their problem in a day’s time as we keep enough stock to supply within 2 to 3 hours’ notice,’’ Kapoor explained.

Vikrant Diwan, Vice President of Delta IT Networks said that while the Delta-KML partnership journey had started with a small component of business a decade ago, but our larger expansion had run a parallel course.

“As KML expanded as a major Maruti ancillary company, we became their preferred IT solutions partner. In the last three years, we helped establish eight plants, of which five are in Gujarat. Delta executed the entire infrastructure and made it smart, allowing them to use end to end solutions. Each of these plants induced up to Rs 2 crore worth of investment,’ Diwan said.

In 2024, Maruti started their new plant in Kharghoda, Haryana, where all Maruti ancillaries like KML and Suzuki have come in. “We supplied them all necessary equipment and hardware. We put Microsoft licences for their data centre in their plants helping KML operations to fall aggressively within their plans,” Diwan said.

According to Diwan, Delta IT Network has got a good share of KML’s business. “We are hoping that in the next 5 years, the prospects of Krishna Maruti will be bright. Naturally, we will also get great opportunities being their preferred IT partner,’’ Diwan concluded.

With technologies evolving rapidly, KML’s partnership with Delta IT Networks has since benefitted. Delta has been running yet another successful partnership with Suzuki Motors for over a decade. They recently continued this collaboration by providing a custom-designed IT Infrastructure for Suzuki’s Gurugram plant at Manesar. Delta played a key role in setting up and optimising the tech infrastructure, supporting Suzuki Motors’ operational and production needs at the facility.

Delta supports their partner through these dynamic times, its long track record of consistent service delivery has established their bonafide and credibility.