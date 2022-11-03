Digisol expands its Switching Portfolio, launches Unmanaged PoE Switches with 6KV lightning protection

Digisol Systems extends its switching portfolio with the launch of new Unmanaged Switches – DG-GS1010PF-B DIGISOL 8 Port PoE Gigabit Unmanaged Switch with 2 Uplink Ports, DG-FS1010PF-B DIGISOL 8 Port PoE Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with 2 Uplink Ports, DG-FS1006PF-B DIGISOL 4 Port PoE Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with 2 Uplink Ports and with features like 6KV lightning protection, 250m cable distance supported in surveillance mode and very high PoE budget of upto 150W on 8 port models in the range.

Announcing the launch, Mr Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products, Digisol System Ltd. said, “Switches play a very crucial role in network connectivity by acting as a hub connecting network devices with various users in its network. It is important to choose a switch that continuously works without breakdown specially Power Over Ethernet switches where crucial network components like Surveillance Camera’s/ WIFI Access points are connected, no matter what the weather condition. DG-FS1006PF-B, DG-FS1010PF-B and DG-GS1010PF-B are Unmanaged Switches that feature 6KV lightning protection. Even in thunderstorms, the switches will effectively protect themselves from being damaged and provides reliable and stable connectivity.”

DIGISOL DG-GS1010PF-B:

DIGISOL DG-GS1010PF-B Switch offers 8×10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports with Power over Ethernet support with 2 *1000Mpbs Uplink ports. These PoE ports are IEEE 802.3af and IEEE802.3at compliant and can supply up to a 30 watt per port and a total PoE power of 150Watt. The existing Ethernet cables can be used to power up PoE compliant network devices. This eliminates the need of an external power source and power cabling for such devices. The switch provides flexibility to users for connecting a PoE or non PoE device. The PoE devices connected to switch can be easily identified by the separate PoE LED status indicators for each port. The extend mode on the switch allows us to power up the PoE enabled devices upto a distance of 250m on the copper medium.

DIGISOL DG-FS1010PF-B:

DIGISOL DG-FS1010PF-B Switch offers 8×10/100Mbps Ethernet ports with Power over Ethernet support with 2 *100Mpbs Uplink ports. These PoE ports are IEEE 802.3afand IEEE802.3at compliant and can supply up to a 30 watt per port and a total PoE power of 150 Watt. The existing Ethernet cables can be used to power up PoE compliant network devices. This eliminates the need of an external power source and power cabling for such devices. The switch provides flexibility to users for connecting a PoE or non PoE device. The PoE devices connected to switch can be easily identified by the separate PoE LED status indicators for each port. The extend mode on the switch allows us to power up the PoE enabled devices upto a distance of 250m on the copper medium.

DIGISOL DG-FS1006PF-B:

DIGISOL DG-FS1006PF-B Switch offers 4×10/100Mbps Ethernet ports with Power over Ethernet support with 2 *100Mpbs Uplink ports. These PoE ports are IEEE 802.3af and IEEE802.3at compliant and can supply up to a 30 watt per port and a total PoE powerof78Watt. The existing Ethernet cables can be used to power up PoE compliant network devices. This eliminates the need of an external power source and power cabling for such devices. The switch provides flexibility to users for connecting a PoE or non PoE device. The PoE devices connected to switch can be easily identified by the separate PoE LED status indicators for each port. The extend mode on the switch allows us to power up the PoE enabled devices upto a distance of 250m on the copper medium.

Digisol believes in constant innovation and has continued to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing a new range of IT networking products. The company has introduced many Made in India products previously under the Structured Cabling product category and have recently launched Made in India FTTH range of products. Digisol is committed to the government’s vision for Vocal for Local and its parent company Smartlink Holdings has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector for the past 3 decades to create an IT Manufacturing ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

DIGISOL range of products includes FTTH Solutions (Fiber to the Home), Wireless (Wi-Fi) Solutions, Switching Solutions and SCS in Copper & Fiber.