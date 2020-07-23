Druva appoints Andrew Daniels as new CIO and CISO

Read Article

Druva has announced the appointment of Andrew Daniels as the company’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Daniels will be responsible for enhancing and scaling out Druva’s security operations, incident response and global IT infrastructure.

“A thoughtful and robust approach to data security and operations has never been more important than in today’s dramatically shifting landscape,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “The most successful companies are prepared to meet the needs of their workforce today and are ready for the unique security and operational demands likely to arise tomorrow. I am excited to welcome Andrew to the Druva family, and am confident with his leadership we will be in position to not only continue growing as the largest SaaS data protection company, but help our customers navigate their unique daily challenges.”

Daniels joins Druva with more than 20 years of experience, most recently from Qubole, where he spent more than four years building and leading the information security, information technology, business intelligence and operations teams as the CSO and CIO. In this role, Daniels led the company in achieving SOC2 Type II, ISO-27001, HIPAA compliance and several other significant initiatives on multiple cloud platforms. Under his leadership and guidance, the company grew revenue by more than 5X, significantly reduced costs across all operational areas and achieved a number of significant milestones with customers and partners.

“Druva pioneered the category of cloud data protection and its long list of certifications and authorizations make it clear security has been central to the company’s business from the very beginning,” said Daniels. “At the same time, the company is expanding at an incredible rate, and a strategic approach to internal operations will bring benefits for our more than 4,000 customers as well as our employees. At a moment when businesses are navigating incredibly challenging pressures, I’m excited to build on Druva’s clearly strong foundation and make the company, and its customers, even stronger for whatever comes next.”

Daniels joins Druva as the company focuses on expanding its global scale and operations, as well as strengthening its global compliance as it supports customers navigating privacy regulations including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and others. In addition, the company recently expanded its security capabilities, highlighted by a new integration with FireEye. In June, the company announced its continued growth over the last 12 months, led by a 70 percent year-over-year increase in recurring revenue for its data center workload protection solution, and a 50 percent growth in overall data under management.

