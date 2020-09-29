Enquero announces strategic partnership with Celonis to accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

Read Article

Enquero has announced a strategic partnership with Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software.

This partnership commits to delivering impact to customers by empowering them with process visualization, automated optimization, and root cause analysis for ensuring smooth operation of critical business processes and enabling faster responses to changing market demands.

Celonis’ process excellence capabilities accelerates the process of informed decision-making by leveraging trusted data and enabling better execution. This partnership will ensure customers can efficiently strategize end-to-end business execution with real-time process view, automated process discovery, process improvement and conformance analysis.

Arvinder Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Enquero said “We focus on delivering business transformation solutions for our clients through a unique blend of leading software platforms and our consulting services. We push ourselves to understand the ‘Why’ of a business need to design a better ‘What’ and ‘How’. We are excited about our partnership with Celonis as it will accelerate our abilities to understand, impact and help design future state. We see host of possibilities it can bring for our customers through this partnership. Together, we are committed to empower enterprises in their process redesign and optimization journeys to help shape a better digital future.”

Franz-Constantin Gräter, Regional Channel Director, Celonis said, “Partnering with Enquero will help accelerate the creation of superfluid operations for global enterprises. This will help companies boost both their top line and bottom line by aligning, optimizing, and transforming operations. Celonis’ powerful platform helps organizations quickly know, sense, and act to optimize the execution of crucial business processes, driving the acceleration of business transformation programs and improving value creation and business outcomes for organizations.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com