Enquero listed in Gartner reports 2020 Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2020

Read Article

Enquero was mentioned as a Sample Vendor in Gartner report 2020 Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2020 in the analytics catalog

According to The Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2020,“The analytics catalogs represent a productized technique that has existed for years in the form of data catalogs, but now provide value to organizations with multiple analytics and BI tools that need to provide a single access point to analytics content (while also providing insight into report usage for use in portfolio optimization.) “

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner in Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2020 and believe it has been possible because of all the conscious effort we have outlined to deliver value and impact for our customers’,” stated Arvinder Singh Pal, CEO and Co-Founder, Enquero. Enquero’s PowerMe comes with built-in connectors for BI & Analytics platforms that create a single window to search, discover and collaborate with reports and dashboards. Business users can trace data – from consumption to the source, understand its context, assess the data quality, reap insights and confidently utilize it. The embedded ML capabilities enable quick and accurate root cause analysis through smarter anomaly detection, assisting users in proactively responding to any critical data quality issues “

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com