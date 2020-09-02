NTT LTD deploys software-defined data center platforms at Union AMC

Read Article

NTT is strengthening UNION Asset Management Company (Union AMC) digital infrastructure, with the deployment of a Software Defined Data-Centre solution in their drive to become agile, resilient and flexible to integrate with emerging technologies. Union AMC now ranks amongst the first public sector bank funded AMC’s in India to migrate their core business applications of funds investment to a Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) platform in a high-availability mode.

Union Mutual Fund is co-sponsored by Union Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks in India, and Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., a financial services holding company incorporated under the laws of Japan. Union AMC manages its equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for individuals and institutional clients.

A software-defined infrastructure transformation is not a future or an emerging trend in data centers anymore. It is the present, and it can enable financial institutions to stay competitive in today’s challenging business environment. With growing business demands, Union AMC’s current IT infrastructure needed a revamp to ensure that it boosts efficiency, security and be flexible to accommodate future technology enhancements. With this digital infrastructure transformation, Union AMC takes its first step towards a futuristic Hybrid IT Infrastructure adoption roadmap that is expected to optimize operations, minimize security risk, enhance infrastructure agility using automation and virtualization, and business scalability with an infrastructure that can host new applications and augment capacity on demand.

“Union AMC is currently on a growth trajectory and the traditional infrastructure required a refresh to support the agile business requirements and instant infrastructure resource availability. We are evolving from a legacy data center model to a virtualized hybrid IT environment at the core of our digital transformation journey,” says Yunus Sagari, Head – Information Technology and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Union Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd.

“The hyperconverged solution implemented by NTT is expected to help lower both, the cost and the management complexity associated with traditional data center operations,” adds Sagari.

The new data center is designed for automated Infrastructure provisioning, auto-scaling of both compute and storage for applications through a common management console, faster backups-restore and a Disaster Recovery setup which will seamlessly failover highly critical workloads without business disruptions.

“Embracing digital transformation with hybrid IT environment and a software-defined data center is a matter of survival in a business environment where innovation, disruption and competition are pushing financial institutions to reimagine their business models. NTT Ltd. in India has always played an active, integral role in the digital transformation journey of many organizations across diverse industries. We are focused on understanding our clients’ requirements and in assessing the challenges faced by their businesses, so that we are able to deliver customized and cost-effective solutions that drive optimal outcome,” says Rahul Ambegaoker, Senior Director & Region Head, West, NTT Ltd. in India.

“Union AMC has been a marquee project for us which helped us showcase our capabilities in complex software-defined data center platforms which could run modern applications and business analytics tools. Recently, we have also been assisting other large financial institutes to build and manage petabytes of data on private cloud infrastructure,” adds Ambegaoker.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com