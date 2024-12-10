Epson Launches the CW-C8050 High Volume, High-Speed Color Inkjet Label Printer with Innovative Ink Pack System

Epson has launched ColorWorks CW-C8050, an on-demand color inkjet label printer, designed for mid-to-high volume industrial label printing. Through this launch, Epson has introduced its advanced Ink Pack System for the first time in label printing in India, enabling high-volume label printing without the need for frequent ink changes. This printer is ideal for sectors like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare and manufacturing. ColorWorks CW-C8050 brings unparalleled convenience, durability, and operational efficiency to label printing.

Unlike traditional cartridge-based systems, CW-C8050 utilises high-yield ink packs, with each set delivering a total of 1.9 liters of ink capacity which can print up to 3,000 labels per day. This enables businesses to reduce costs and eliminates the need for large stocks of pre-printed labels, while also reducing manual intervention and increasing productivity.

Key Benefits of the ColorWorks CW-C8050:

High-Speed, On-Demand Printing : Capable of printing multiple labels with variable data at speeds up to 12 inches per second, enabling rapid turnaround on mid-to-high volume orders.

: Capable of printing multiple labels with variable data at speeds up to 12 inches per second, enabling rapid turnaround on mid-to-high volume orders. Exceptional Print Quality : Equipped with Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology and UltraChrome DL Inks, CW-8050 produces vibrant colors, sharp text and accurate barcodes, ensuring durable, high-quality labels that resist smudging and fading.

: Equipped with Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology and UltraChrome DL Inks, CW-8050 produces vibrant colors, sharp text and accurate barcodes, ensuring durable, high-quality labels that resist smudging and fading. Minimal Manual Intervention : With high-yield ink packs replacing conventional cartridges, users experience fewer refills and less downtime.

: With high-yield ink packs replacing conventional cartridges, users experience fewer refills and less downtime. Seamless Integration : Compatible with industry-standard software, including ZPL II®, SAP®, and major operating systems (Windows®, Mac®, and Linux®), the CW-C8050 is built to integrate effortlessly into existing workflows.

: Compatible with industry-standard software, including ZPL II®, SAP®, and major operating systems (Windows®, Mac®, and Linux®), the CW-C8050 is built to integrate effortlessly into existing workflows. Low impact on environment: Utilising Epson’s Heat-Free technology, this model consumes less power and generates less waste, reducing environmental impact while driving cost efficiency.

The ColorWorks CW-C8050 label printer marks a significant step forward in Epson’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of high-demand sectors. Building on the success of its predecessor, ColorWorks C7510G, CW-C8050 addresses the industry’s shift towards on-demand label printing, offering businesses an affordable, reliable, and flexible alternative to pre-printed labels.

Prabagran S, Senior General Manager, Epson India said, “Epson’s new ColorWorks CW-C8050, with its advanced Ink Pack System, is designed for businesses that need fast, high-quality labels with minimal downtime. This model empowers companies to bring label printing in-house, saving costs associated with pre-printed label inventory and minimising SKU management. It’s a powerful, cost-effective solution that is fully aligned with Epson’s commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancement.”