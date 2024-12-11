India Internet Governance Forum 2024 Ends on a High Note at Bharat Mandapam

The India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024 successfully concluded at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Held under the theme “Innovating Internet Governance for India”, the two-day event brought together government officials, industry leaders, civil society, academics, and technical experts to discuss key Internet-related issues. IGF, which is well-known for its inclusive and collaborative methodology, is a key platform for establishing guidelines & policies that support fast, safe, and accessible Internet worldwide. With a focus on emerging technologies, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, and data privacy, the platform promotes shared global solutions.

The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Commerce and Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, in the gracious presence of Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, Govt. of India and Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO NIXI. The event showcased India’s efforts to create an Internet that is secure, inclusive, and accessible to all.

Key Highlights

The forum focused on five important topics:

Empowering Connections: Improving Internet access and bridging the digital gap for all communities.

Legal and Regulatory Frameworks: Discussing balanced policies to support growth while ensuring user safety.

Responsible AI: Exploring ethical and fair ways to use artificial intelligence.

Building a Greener and Sustainable Internet: Sharing ideas to make digital practices environmentally friendly.

Trust and Safety: Finding solutions to boost cybersecurity and build user trust online.

The event featured 4 panel discussions and 12 workshops where participants shared ideas and created actionable plans to address these challenges.

In his inaugural speech, Shri Jitin Prasada said:

Internet today is not merely a tool for connectivity, but a backbone of economies, societies, and individual aspirations.India’s transformative journey over the last decade, marked by rapid digitalisation and digital successes like UPI, Aadhaar, and Digital India, serves as a model for other nations.

Shri S Krishnan noted that in the last two decades, digitalisation has transformed our lives, bringing the world into our pockets. The challenge now is ensuring resilience and continuity in digital services, even amidst disruptions, to meet citizens’ needs effectively. Building systems for uninterrupted services is critical for securing the foundation of India’s digital future.

Shri Sushil Pal highlighted The Internet Governance Forum stands as a vital platform for multi-stakeholder policy dialogue, addressing key issues in internet governance and shaping a sustainable digital future.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Devesh Tyagi emphasised The India Internet Governance Forum 2024 is a testament to our collaborative efforts in building a digital ecosystem that is inclusive, secure, and impactful for every citizen.

The event ended with a call for continued collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure the Internet is safe, open, and beneficial for all.