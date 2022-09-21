Equinix partners with CERT to advance hydrogen technologies for data centers

Continuing its efforts to advance the sustainability of digital infrastructure and reach its climate neutral targets, aligned to science-based targets, by 2030, Equinix, Inc. announced a partnership with the Centre for Energy Research & Technology (CERT) under the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) College of Design and Engineering to explore technologies that enable the use of hydrogen as a green fuel source for mission-critical data center infrastructure.

Together, Equinix and CERT will launch the world’s first research project to compare the efficiency of proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and fuel-flexible linear generator technologies. PEM fuel cells are a leading contender for hydrogen energy, while fuel-flexible linear generators enable operators to easily switch between various clean fuel options including hydrogen, biogas and various renewable liquid fuels. Adoption of these technologies may allow data centers to reduce carbon emissions while meeting the rising demand for data, colocation and interconnection services.

The research collaboration between Equinix and CERT will involve a holistic assessment of the suitability of these technologies for tropical data centers, considering local climatic conditions, site constraints, power demand, supply chain, fuel storage capabilities as well as local regulatory policies.

This research initiative comes under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed earlier this year between the two partners. Under the MOU, CERT will conduct a comprehensive analysis of technologies identified in collaboration with Equinix, to determine the operational viability of the technologies at scale. Based on the results of the research, Equinix expects to develop proof-of-concept projects within its global network of data centers for real-world testing and to support incorporation into future data center designs. By driving innovation in Singapore, the Equinix and CERT partnership aims to accelerate disruptive technologies that can reduce the carbon footprint of global data centers, particularly in tropical locations.

This partnership forms part of Equinix’s Future First strategy that underscores the company’s commitment to greening the digital economy. Green hydrogen has been identified as a viable source of sustainable energy for data centers. However, hydrogen generation on an industrial scale remains several years away from being commercially viable, making it imperative to assess and adopt alternatives even as global research and development continues.

Yee May Leong, Managing Director, South Asia, Equinix

“Data centers serve as the conduit powering the digital economy, and greening their operations can drive the rise of sustainable business throughout the broader economic landscape. Working with like-minded partners like the Centre for Energy Research & Technology at NUS empowers us with the combined experience and expertise to advance the growth of digital economies in line with environmental obligations, benefiting the data center industry, global economies, and the planet.”

Associate Professor Lee Poh Seng, Director, Centre for Energy Research and Technology, NUS College of Design and Engineering

“Sustainability is a key pillar of the global economy. To complement the efforts made by the public sector, timely progress also requires collaboration with stakeholders in the private sector and academia. We are keen to work with industry partners like Equinix, which is known for its sustainability efforts and provides us access to a global network of data centers that can serve as a testbed for a more accurate assessment of operational viability. Through this partnership, we look forward to playing a driving role for green data center innovations that can be applied in Singapore and globally.”

Reaffirming Equinix’s commitment to creating a more sustainable future for the environment, the company has been recognized with a host of sustainability awards across the Asia-Pacific region. In 2022, Equinix was named Asia’s Green Company of the Year at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards, the Singapore Data Centre Services Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan, and received the Green Innovation Award under the MNC Category at the 2022 Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards.

Highlights / Key Facts:

Under this partnership, Equinix and NUS CERT will be conducting a comprehensive analysis to compare two clean on-site power generation technologies for data centers of the future. These technologies include:

o PEM fuel cells are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to generate power with hydrogen and oxygen. Some designs can also run the process in reverse to produce pure hydrogen for future use with just water and electricity.

o Fuel-flexible linear generators offer the ability to switch between fuels like hydrogen, biogas and various renewable liquid fuels, enabling the installation of infrastructure that can be easily adapted to evolving market developments, empowering organizations with enhanced agility.