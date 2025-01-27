Ericsson appoints Enrique Garcia as Head of MCN & Enterprise for the Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania & India

Ericsson announced the appointment of Enrique Garcia as Head of Mission Critical Networks (MCN) & Enterprise within the Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania & India (MOAI). The Head of MCN & Enterprise is a new role within MOAI and will report into Andres Vicente, Head of MOAI. Enrique will be responsible for establishing the Company’s leadership in Mission Critical Networks across the region and developing new enterprise business opportunities. He will take up his new role on March 1, 2025 and will be based in Singapore.

Enrique brings to this role extensive industry experience spanning more than 15 years. Prior to taking on his current assignment, he led Ericsson’s business towards MasOrange in Spain. In this role, he was instrumental in securing Ericsson and MasOrange’s landmark partnership on the first open and programmable network integration in Europe, as well as key enterprise deals in railways, ports and transport. Enrique has also previously held enterprise roles at Amazon Web Services and Vodafone.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson states, “I am very pleased to welcome Enrique to my team as he takes on this very strategic role for the region. Ericsson’s strategy is to leverage our leading connectivity solutions for growth in Enterprise and Mission Critical Network (MCN) business. Based on Enrique’s deep understanding of the Ericsson business and his experience of working with enterprises across different industry verticals, I believe he can make a strong contribution to our business in the region.”

“I’m delighted to take up this role and I look forward to working with Enterprise and MCN customers in this region to harness the benefits of fast, reliable and secure connectivity. The transformative potential this holds for business and society is boundless.“ says Enrique Garcia.

Built on Ericsson’s leading 3GPP 4G and 5G technology, Ericsson mission critical communications deliver high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services to government and public safety agencies, such as first responders, as well as utilities and rail transport industries amongst others.