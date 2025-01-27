Launch of Progress data cloud creates platform to accelerate AI strategies and digital transformation

Progress announced the launch of Progress Data Cloud, a managed Data Platform as a Service designed to simplify enterprise data and artificial intelligence (AI) operations in the cloud. With Progress Data Cloud, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and AI initiatives while reducing operational complexity and IT overhead.

As global businesses scale their data operations and embrace AI, a robust cloud data strategy has become the cornerstone of success, enabling organisations to harness the full potential of their data for innovation and growth. Progress Data Cloud meets this critical need by providing a unified, secure and scalable platform to build, manage and deploy data architectures and AI projects without the burden of managing IT infrastructure.

“Organisations increasingly recognise that cloud and AI are pivotal to unlocking business value at scale,” said John Ainsworth, GM and EVP, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “Progress Data Cloud empowers companies to achieve this by offering a seamless, end-to-end experience for data and AI operations, removing the barriers of infrastructure complexity while delivering exceptional performance, security and predictability.”

Key features and benefits

Progress Data Cloud is a Data Platform as a service that enables managed hosting of feature-complete instances of Progress Semaphore and Progress MarkLogic, with plans to support additional Progress products in the future. Core benefits include:

Simplified operations: Eliminates infrastructure complexity with always-on infrastructure management, monitoring service, continuous security scanning and automated product upgrades.