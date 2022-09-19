Lexar appoints Kumaravel Viswanathan as National Business Head for its Indian operations

Lexar Co has announced the appointment of Kumaravel Viswanathan as the National Business Head for its Indian operations, where he shall be responsible for expanding the reach and promoting Memory, Storage & Imaging products with specialized distribution partners across India.

Kumaravel is an industry veteran with over 26 years of experience in the sales and marketing of working and enhancing the distribution network of some of the renowned brands in the segment of IT hardware. Before joining Lexar, Kumaravel had his association with Cyberstar Infocom Pvt Ltd, Inspan Infotech, Genius (KYE Systems Corp), Abacus Peripherals Pvt Ltd, and WPG.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director of Lexar Co. Limited said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Kumaravel Viswanathan as our National business head, who going forward shall be looking at building our distribution network, to make Lexar products easily available. We actually were looking at someone with his expertise in strengthening our foothold in India. We are confident enough that with his strong understanding of the marketing segment, we will be able to meet our goals’’

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Lexar team, which is one of the most trusted global brand names in flash memory solutions and the rising demand for low-cost storage solutions will be a key to expanding our distribution network. I am excited to contribute to the company’s growth and play a significant role in achieving the business objectives” said Kumaravel Viswanathan, the National Business Head of Lexar Co. Limited