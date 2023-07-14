ESAB Corporation ties up with GRI to promote sustainability

ESAB Corporation, a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions, and GRI Renewable Industries, a global leading manufacturer of wind turbine components, have entered a new partnership to collaborate on green projects in support of their mutual commitment to running sustainable businesses. The partnership will leverage each company’s expertise in the fabrication and wind power industries to drive initiatives such as the transition to green energy and the reduction of each company’s environmental footprint.

ESAB is thrilled to build on our relationship with GRI, one of our long-standing customers, to develop and implement innovative solutions that will decrease our environmental impact,” said Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President and CEO, ESAB Corporation. “Our two companies share a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating eco-friendly products that make our world a better place to live, which aligns with ESAB’s purpose of Shaping the world we imagine.”

Antonio Barbosa, CEO at GRI Renewable Energy Industries, said: “The renewable energy sector is a pillar in the decarbonization of the economy, and GRI Renewable Industries, as a committed player in this sector, considers the value chain greenhouse gas emission reduction in the wind energy sector as a key element in the company strategy and purpose: Doing well by doing Green. This partnering agreement with ESAB will enable us to develop processes and products together.”