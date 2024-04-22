Eventus Security unveils new headquarters in Mumbai to support expansive growth

Eventus Security proudly inaugurated its new headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, April 19, 2024. This momentous occasion signifies the company’s exceptional growth, with its team size more than doubling in the past year to over 200 dedicated professionals. The new modern office space is aesthetically designed to accommodate the expanding workforce, providing an enhanced environment conducive to productivity and innovation.

Founded in 2017, Eventus Security has emerged as a preferred managed cybersecurity services provider (MSSP). With a team of dedicated and highly skilled professionals, Eventus Security excels in providing advanced cybersecurity services and bespoke solutions tailored to meet the ever-growing cybersecurity needs of enterprises. Their service offerings span across managed SOC, red teaming, application security, threat intelligence, incident response, and more.

Sunil Sapra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Eventus Security, expressed his excitement about the inauguration of the company’s new headquarters in Mumbai, saying, “We are excited to begin this new chapter of growth. Our team has doubled in size to over 200 employees in the last year, with hiring ongoing across business functions and geographies. We expect to surpass 300 team members this year. Our new office symbolises the continuous growth and milestones over the last couple of years. The modern new office space is designed to provide state-of-the-art facilities tailored to the needs of our various business units. This milestone underscores our dedication to innovation, excellence, and superior customer service. We will continue to invest in our people, processes, and infrastructure to support our rapid expansion.”

Driven by its vision to become a globally trusted leader in managed security services, Eventus is committed to delivering robust cybersecurity services meeting the critical needs of its customers, enabling them to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. From its humble beginnings with just four members in 2017 to a strong team of 200+, the company has successfully executed over 100 security testing and consulting projects, spanning various industries and ensuring clients’ cybersecurity success.

“We combine the best of technology and human expertise to ensure a resilient security posture for our customers. Last November, we launched our new Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), marking a significant expansion to our SOC capabilities ensuring 24×7 protection for our customers. The CDC is backed by 100+ SOC analysts, threat hunters, incident responders, and other cyber experts. As we continue to invest in hiring top talent and fortify our team to meet the diverse needs of our expanding customers, our new headquarters signify another stride towards that goal.” said Manish Chasta, Co-founder & CTO of Eventus Security.

The inauguration of the new headquarters in Mumbai marks an exciting milestone in Eventus Security’s journey towards global cybersecurity leadership. The company remains committed to delivering excellence in cybersecurity services and empowering customers to combat evolving cyber threats with resilience.