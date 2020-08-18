Facebook launches Educator Hub to support teachers in Covid times

Read Article

Facebook on Monday launched the Educator Hub to help teachers find or build their online community and discover resources for the classroom and beyond as schools reopen.

Back-to-school season looks different this year due to Covid-19.

Parents, teachers and students around the world are facing a myriad of challenges, from remote teaching and learning, balancing work and home responsibilities.

“That’s why we’re launching an Educator Hub to support teachers and provide resources across our apps to help people navigate the new school year, stay connected and take care of each other,” the social network said in a statement.

To create an inclusive environment, the Educator Hub includes information and guides from relevant organisations to help teachers have important conversations with students about racial inequities.

“We’re also sharing Anti-Racism Guides on Instagram to help foster a more inclusive and respectful community and provide access to informative and inspiring content,” Facebook said.

The Educator Hub includes lesson plans, conversation starters, activities, videos and other tools to help young people develop skills needed to navigate and thrive in today’s digital world.

The Educator Hub will also help teachers connect to other teachers and find support from communities online.

“The Educator Hub offers self care strategies, mental health tips and other resources from experts,” Facebook said.

“And on Instagram, we’re sharing mental health and anti-bullying guides to help educators, parents and students manage stress and maintain a positive environment this school year,” it added.

–IANS

