FCC & NPCI to host ‘world’s largest’ virtual Global Fintech Fest

Read Article

To bring together fintech and BFSI ecosystems across the globe, the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) the flagship fintech committee of Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) along with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Payments Council of India (PCI) will host the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), a first-of-its-kind international virtual fintech event.

The event is presented by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The two day event themed – ‘Fintech: With and Beyond COVID’ – is scheduled for July 22-23, 2020. The event is also supported by the World Bank and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council & Chairman Emeritus, Payments Council of India, said, “The bank and fintech ecosystem has the potential to act as ‘agents of change’ for the economy in the post-COVID-19 world. With more than 2000 fintech startups as we speak, India today stands tall as the world’s second biggest fintech hub which puts a lot of onus on us to drive this growth momentum. GFF is our endeavour to bring all stakeholders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the BFSI and fintech sector globally whilst sharing ideas on fuelling sectoral growth through collaboration.”

Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI said, “The contribution of fintech start-ups in digitalising the economy is important and hence NPCI wants to act as a catalyst for bridging the gap between the established financial entities and the start-ups. By encouraging open discussion among start-ups and established entities we hope that it will lead to collaborations benefiting the nation. GFF will be the largest virtual congregation for the BFSI and Fintech ecosystem. It will be the ‘go to platform’ for companies and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and ideas as well as connect with peers, investors and potential customers thus creating growth and networking opportunities for the eco-system.”

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Infosys; Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank and Alderman William Russell, The Rt Hon Lord Mayor, City of London are among the keynote speakers for the fest.

Justice BN Srikrishna, Retired Judge, Supreme Court of India; Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore; G Padmanabhan, Non-Executive Chairman, Bank of India; Sachin Bansal, Founder, Navi; Stephen Ingledew, Chief Executive, Fintech Scotland; Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder & CEO, Zestmoney; Denise Gee, Managing Director, Finexable; Dilip Asbe, Managing Director & CEO, NPCI; Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI; Arif Khan, CDO, NPCI; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital; Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO, CRED; T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia Visa; Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, Phonepe; Shivananda – SVP & CTO, Paypal, are some of the distinguished speakers among many others.

The global platform will host discussions by eminent industry stakeholders on — the next stage of growth for financial institutions, ways for businesses to collaborate and the role fintech will play in the post pandemic world. The fest will drive thought leadership and conversations across sectors and subjects including — Digital Payments, Digital Lending, Digital Insurance, Data Management, Financial Inclusion, Digital Transformation and Blockchain etc.

With over 50 countries, over 100 speakers and more than 10,000 delegates in attendance, GFF will bring together representatives of banking, financial technology and investment industries from across the globe to host impactful dialogues, public discussions and a curated exhibition of the latest disruptive technologies.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com