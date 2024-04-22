Flipkart Ventures invites applications for the third ‘Flipkart Leap Ahead’ cohort

Flipkart’s investing arm, Flipkart Ventures, announced the opening of applications for the third cohort of its accelerator program, ‘Flipkart Leap Ahead’ (FLA). The accelerator program fosters innovation and nurtures entrepreneurship amongst early-stage Indian tech start-ups. Applications for the program will be open from April 22 through May 26, 2024. This program aims to accelerate the growth journey of early-stage startups, propelling them to the next level. Selected companies leveraging GenAI in their core solutions across sectors will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000 alongside invaluable mentorship to achieve product-market fit, build scalable architecture, and assemble strong teams.

Following the investment, the selected startups will embark on a two-month mentorship program. Under this program, industry veterans, operators, and founders will guide these entrepreneurs to prepare them for hyper-growth. This intensive period concludes with a demo day, where startups showcase their progress and plans to potential investors to secure additional funding for their expansion.

Lubna Ahmed, Head of Flipkart Ventures, said, “At Flipkart, our commitment is towards fostering the future of India’s tech ecosystem. We believe in empowering budding entrepreneurs by equipping them with the necessary tools and resources for growth. The ‘Flipkart Leap Ahead’ program under Flipkart Ventures underscores this mission by providing selected startups with substantial financial investment and, more importantly, opportunities for invaluable mentorship. To drive their growth, we look forward to ushering in the next generation of innovation.”

This unique program by Flipkart Ventures has already seen the successful funding of over 15 start-ups across sectors like deep tech, fintech, health tech, generative AI, and sustainability in its previous two cohorts. The inaugural and preceding cohorts included start-ups that received further investments, such as RightBot, Tune.ai, LivWell, FlexifyMe, Dopplr, and others. The program provides promising start-ups with resources and mentorship to grow and thrive in their respective fields, significantly hastening their growth journey. The program welcomes applications from India-based, early-stage (between Seed to Series A) technology startups from a wide range of sectors, including Fintech (B2B & B2C), Mobility & Logistics, GenAI, HealthTech, SaaS, B2B Marketplaces, DeepTech, and Climate & Sustainability.