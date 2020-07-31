Forrester Wave report named Nutanix a leader in HCI

Read Article

Nutanix has been named a leader in the Forrester Wave: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q3 2020, published by Forrester Research. The report evaluated 11 HCI vendors on Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy, and Nutanix was positioned as a leader with among the highest scores across these three categories. Nutanix believes these results are consistent with additional independent market research from other firms, all of which conclude that Nutanix is an undisputed leader in the fast-growing HCI market and possesses an impressive strategy that is driving innovation in the datacenter and cloud markets.

“Our focus at Nutanix has always been to make computing invisible, starting with the datacenter and now expanding to clouds as we move to an increasingly hybrid and multicloud world,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO of Nutanix. “This unwavering focus has driven our position as a leader in the market, as we have enabled our customers to be resilient, prepared, and productive. This pandemic underscores the importance of technology companies that obsess over their customers and their needs, including real-time business continuity, handsfree IT, and lift-n-shift to either private or public clouds.”

The Forrester Wave report ranked Nutanix as a leader and recognized it for its vision to serve enterprise IT beyond HCI, with its position atop the HCI market maintained with its innovation, R&D investment, sales momentum, partnerships, and acquisition of new customers from all segments and geographies.

