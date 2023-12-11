Fortinet Extends its Universal SASE Footprint Through Expanded Strategic Partnership with Digital Realty

Fortinet announced an expanded strategic partnership with Digital Realty. This partnership accelerates the expansion of Fortinet Universal SASE, which has already surpassed over 100 locations worldwide. Leveraging PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform enables customers to secure their hybrid IT workflows across clouds and locations.

“The expansion of our strategic partnership with Digital Realty will further propel Fortinet’s global cloud network beyond the 100+ SASE locations available today and continue to accelerate customer adoption of our Universal SASE solution,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer of Fortinet. “Our customers now have even broader access to cloud-delivered security and connectivity for their distributed workforce, enabling them to seamlessly embrace the convergence of networking and security.”

“Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions. Businesses across the globe use PlatformDIGITAL, improving multi and hybrid cloud networking and security posture for their business-critical applications,” said Harm Joosse, Global Head of Strategy & Business Segments, Service Providers, Digital Realty. “Our expanded partnership with Fortinet enables customers to effortlessly adopt cloud-delivered security through seamless access to a comprehensive universal SASE solution.”

Global Expansion of Fortinet Universal SASE

This latest example of Fortinet’s continuing investment in scaling its cloud network further expands its global reach and will help accelerate customer adoption of Fortinet’s Universal SASE solution. This alliance partnership also integrates the Fortinet Security Fabric into the Digital Realty infrastructure, allowing even greater protection across their entire perimeter, from EMEA to Asia Pacific, and the Americas, enabling enterprise customers to quickly and securely connect their hybrid workforce to business-critical applications and other resources from any location.

Fortinet is deeply committed to growing its SASE business from both an innovation and—as exemplified by today’s news—investment lens. Fortinet’s strategy is to deliver the most reliable and secure SASE solution worldwide through a two-pronged approach:

⦁ Continuing to invest in purpose-built and highly scalable Universal SASE locations, with additional announcements planned for the near future

⦁ Continuing to scale its cloud network through trusted partners like Google Cloud and Digital Realty

A Commitment to An Open Fabric Ecosystem

Fabric-Ready technology partnerships, such as with Digital Realty and their ServiceFabric™ offering, are integral to the Fortinet Security Fabric. We collaborate to create integrated solutions that drive innovation and amplify the value customers derive from their deployments. In the Fortinet Open Ecosystem, our collaboration under the Fortinet Fabric-Ready program fosters complementary solutions that deliver advanced networking and security across digital infrastructures.