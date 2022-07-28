GajShield Infotech organises channel partner meet in Kolkata to drive Digital Transformation and Growth

GajShield Infotech is one of the world’s most renowned network security solutions and data security providers for business enterprises. It recently organised its channel partner meet at Hotel Hindustan International, Kolkata, on 15th July 2022.

GajShield’s products offer profound threat intelligence and security know-how and have been instrumental in safeguarding businesses, critical government infrastructure, and consumers. They have an all-inclusive portfolio encompassing security, data solutions and services to combat sophisticated security threats efficiently. In the digital era, GajShield Infotech is keen to associate with its channel partners to deliver intelligence-led security services that facilitate end-users and businesses to understand, track, deal and prevent cyber threats. It is committed to the digital transformation and growth of the security technology market.

GajShield evaluates the success of its partner program at periodic intervals to guarantee continued progress and value delivery. GajShield organises regular partner meets to assess whether the program continues to benefit both partner and vendor and how they can take it to the next level to achieve the benchmarks.

GajShield’s partner meet aims to familiarise their regional partners with the wide-ranging products and solutions. The partner meet would empower the regional channel partners to become security experts and make them technologically abreast with the modern-day complex cybersecurity domain. It emphasises the pressing need for flexible security solutions to combat cyberattacks that continue to exploit vulnerabilities targeting people, organisations, and the government. It enhances partner productivity, enlarges prospects and empowers partner success.

Mr Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech, said, “For GajShield, our partner ecosystem remains one of the essential pillars of our success, and we acknowledge the value that each of our regional partners contributes to providing the best customer experience in the industry. Our simple, profitable, and flexible partner program allows our partners to expand their businesses by offering easy-to-demonstrate, sell, and manage solutions. From deal protection, competitive discounts, ready-to-use lead generation programs, world-class sales tools and training, we offer programs that support our channel partners in maximising their revenue. Our dedicated channel team is forever there to provide outstanding customer support and fulfilment. We predict this will be a great year for our regional channel partners, who will experience extensive opportunities to expand their business with us.”