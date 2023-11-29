Gartner Says Cloud Will Become a Business Necessity by 2028

By 2028, cloud computing will shift from being a technology disruptor to becoming a necessary component for maintaining business competitiveness, according to Gartner, Inc.

IT spending on public cloud services continues to rise unabated. In 2024, worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecasted to total $679 billion and projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2027.

“Organisations are actively investing in cloud technology due to its potential to foster innovation, create market disruptions, and enhance customer retention in order to gain a competitive edge,” said Milind Govekar, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “While many organisations have started to seize the technical advantages of cloud, only a few have unlocked its full potential in supporting business transformation. As a result, organisations are using the cloud to launch a new wave of disruption driven by artificial intelligence (AI), enabling them to unlock business value at scale.”

Gartner analysts discussed cloud’s future evolution during Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in India, taking place through Thursday.

The Role of Cloud in 2023

Most companies currently consider the cloud as a technology platform. In 2023, organisations are using cloud computing either as a technology disruptor or capability enabler. Gartner predicts that more than 50% of enterprises will use industry cloud platforms by 2028 to accelerate their business initiatives. In 2028, most organisations will be leveraging cloud as a business necessity.

Organisations that are utilising the cloud as a technology disruptor are harnessing its transformative potential to revolutionise non-cloud, data-centre oriented computing styles and technologies. “As businesses navigate through digital transformation journeys, movement to the cloud becomes a key decision point,” said Govekar.

Companies that are adopting cloud technology as a capability enabler are using its potential to enable new capabilities such as elasticity, rapid continuous integration/cloud delivery (CI/CD), serverless functions and AI-infused APIs and processes that were difficult to achieve pre-cloud. To exploit these new capabilities, organisations must carefully evaluate factors such as their investment in skills development, breaking down operational silos, and promoting collaboration among teams to seamlessly adopt automation.