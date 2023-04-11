HCLTech achieves AWS Cloud Operations Competency status

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency recognition.

The recognition allows enterprises to select validated AWS partners that offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of cloud operations—cloud financial management, cloud governance, monitoring and observability, compliance and auditing, and operations management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency partner, HCLTech has demonstrated expertise in helping clients build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end cloud operations.

IT operations are at the heart of every organization’s operating environment. It can be time-consuming and challenging for clients to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development and difficult deployments that result in errors and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by clients focusing on one area of cloud operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger return on investment during their digital transformation.

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross functional guidance across the five solution areas of cloud operations. HCLTech conforms to AWS best practices.

“As a global leader in technology services, HCLTech ElasticOps, driven by AI-enabled operations and automation framework, simplifies cloud operations on AWS and empowers our clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Head of AWS Ecosystem at HCLTech. “HCLTech achieving the AWS Cloud Operations Competency is a testament to our success in delivering solutions to help clients set up, build, migrate and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to cloud operations.”

Transitioning to the cloud can lead to fresh revenue streams and differentiated value propositions, but it is imperative to manage the cloud environment effectively to fully realize its advantages. HCLTech ElasticOps uses smart algorithms to provide zero-touch automation of tasks and processes and simplifies IT and business operations. It simplifies cloud operations, safeguards the cloud environment from threats and reduces operational overheads. It performs all the heavy lifting and reduces clients’ cloud expenditure from unpredictable monthly costs across cloud infrastructure and platform services.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help clients identify AWS partners with deep industry experience and expertise.