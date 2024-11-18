HCLTech and ServiceNow roll out AI Labs, adding to HCLTech’s global network

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced a new node in its global AI & Cloud Native Lab partner network through a collaboration with long-time partner ServiceNow.

The companies today inaugurated a dedicated facility in HCLTech’s Noida campus, where customers can pilot, navigate and scale innovative solutions to address industry-specific challenges. The same experiences will also be accessible in the HCLTech AI & Cloud Native Lab in London.

“Establishing the AI Lab in partnership with ServiceNow is a testament to our 12-year partnership and commitment to delivering value to our clients, allowing them to test and learn in a simulated environment,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services at HCLTech. “The early adoption and scaling of GenAI capabilities will help businesses unlock new efficiencies and enhance continuous service delivery to drive business transformation.”

“Our expanded partnership with HCLTech will help us to accelerate AI adoption for more customers in the UK and India,” said Michael Park, SVP and Global Head of AI GTM at ServiceNow. “These Labs will help empower customers to take control of their AI investments and unlock new levels of productivity and

profitability across the enterprise.”

The Labs leverage HCLTech’s industry-leading and proven methodologies for clients to navigate GenAI and agentic AI journeys with ServiceNow, driving efficiencies in the areas of ESM (enterprise service management) and industry verticals.

In addition to proprietary assets including HCLTech AI Force and Enterprise AI Foundry, the Labs will include assets built with accelerators and frameworks modeled for the ServiceNow platform. Those include ValueNow, to assess GenAI readiness; ComplyNow, to assess and identify key security and risk areas; and AchieveNow, to help customers optimise GenAI value and outcomes.