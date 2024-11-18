Red Hat Accelerates AI-enabled Application Development with New Capabilities for Red Hat Developer Hub

Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced new capabilities and enhancements for Red Hat Developer Hub, Red Hat’s enterprise-grade developer portal based on the Backstage project. The new features are designed to help organisations, whether already implementing an AI strategy or just coming to grips with its possibilities, more quickly and easily harness the power of AI to deliver smarter applications and services to their customers and end-users.

Application development is inherently complex – with IT teams needing to navigate a growing list of tools, infrastructure, security concerns and more. And the growing demand to integrate AI into applications is only compounding that complexity. With Red Hat Developer Hub organisations can cut through that complexity with a unified and open platform to streamline development. Since launching in early 2024, Red Hat Developer Hub has seen strong customer adoption – with over 20,000 developers adopting the platform. The growing interest and adoption validates that developer productivity and experience is a priority for organisations.

With the latest enhancements to Red Hat Developer Hub, organisations have capabilities to help them act more quickly and efficiently to bring AI strategies to life. For organisations just starting on their AI journey, Red Hat Developer Hub offers templates and resources to help them kick start AI development initiatives. For those already executing on AI projects, Developer Hub can amplify efforts and consolidate disparate tools and models for streamlined access across teams.

Bring AI-enabled apps to production faster

According to Red Hat’s State of Platform Engineering in the Age of AI report, 34% of IT decision makers view generative AI (gen AI) as an important component of their strategy and 45% view AI as a central to their strategy. Despite AI quickly becoming a priority, organisations are often hampered by resource constraints or skills-gaps facing developer teams. To help remedy these challenges and accelerate developer competencies for building AI-enabled applications, Red Hat Developer Hub is introducing new AI-focused software templates.

These standardised software templates provide developers with pre-architected and supported approaches to building and deploying AI-enabled services or components – without having to learn all the details of the technology used to implement it. The templates help reduce developer cognitive load by abstracting away set up tasks and details that can slow down the development and delivery process. Additionally, organisations can customise or extend the existing templates to meet specific business needs or bring their own large language model (LLM) for their application. With Red Hat Developer Hub’s integration with Red Hat OpenShift, organisations can also more easily deploy their applications to the platform.

Red Hat Developer Hub has five new templates available for organisations to get started developing applications for common AI use cases. The new templates include:

Audio to text application: An AI-enabled audio transcription application where users can upload an audio file to be transcribed.

Chatbot application: A LLM-enabled chat application to create a bot that replies with AI-generated responses.

Code generation application: A LLM-enabled code generation application for a specialised bot that helps with code related queries.

Object detection application: Enables developers to upload an image to identify and locate objects in the image.

Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) chatbot application: Enables developers to embed files containing relevant information to allow the model to provide more accurate responses.

More consistent, streamlined management of AI assets

As AI assets within organisations grow exponentially, having a central resource to locate, manage and access these vital assets is paramount to enabling developers to move more quickly. With the Red Hat Developer Hub’s software catalog, developers and platform engineers are able to record and share the details of their organisation’s AI assets, LLMs, model servers and associated APIs and more. Additionally, through the Red Hat Developer Hub TechDocs plug-in, platform engineers can curate important information about those assets, allowing them to answer common questions developers may have, such as how to access a model service or around usage restrictions affecting a specific model.

By utilising the software catalog to house AI assets, organisations can consolidate resources and curate approved models and model servers, while enforcing access and usage restrictions. It also provides a more straightforward way for AI developers to consume models that relate to specific internal applications or services.