HCLTech named HPE Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year 2024

HCLTech has been recognised by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as the HPE Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year 2024.

The award underscores HCLTech’s commitment to innovation, excellence and expertise in leveraging hybrid cloud solutions to empower organisations across various industries.

Through its strategic collaboration with HPE, HCLTech has consistently delivered transformative solutions that enhance flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency for its clients worldwide.

“HCLTech and HPE have been at the forefront of co-creating and driving innovative solutions for decades. Today, this award reaffirms our strategic partnership with HPE, built on the strong pillars of joint value creation, offerings, GTMs and customer-centric strategy, thereby positioning us as a trusted partner in customers’ Digital and sustainable AI led Hybrid Cloud journeys,” Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President and Head of Hybrid Cloud Services, HCLTech.

“The Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year 2024 award recognises the focus and dedication HCLTech continues to make in delivering successful business outcomes for their customers. Partnering is in our DNA and celebrating the tremendous investment HCLTech made in HPE innovation is one way to showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers,” Tom Hempfield, Vice President, Ecosystem Sales, HPE.

HCLTech and HPE have also forged a strong relationship, emphasising innovation and collaboration, to deliver advanced AI-led solutions that meet evolving business needs. Together, they assist enterprises in adopting GenAI at scale through HCLTech Cognitive Infrastructure Services. This joint solution establishes a robust Digital Foundation capable of supporting diverse industry-specific, domain-specific and business use cases, facilitating enterprise transformation for the hybrid/private AI era and beyond.