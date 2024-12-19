Honeywell selected by Exide energy to power building automation at lithium-ion Gigafactory in India

Honeywell announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide building automation solutions to Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), a fully owned subsidiary of Exide Industries Ltd, India’s largest battery maker. This technology deployment underscores Honeywell’s commitment to the Make in India initiative and also supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation and the energy transition.

Honeywell will equip EESL with digital solutions to help improve operational efficiency and deliver faster incident response, energy savings and increased security for the phase one of its new 80-acre lithium-ion gigafactory campus in Bengaluru. Key to this will be Honeywell’s Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI) platform, which will provide an integrated view, centralised monitoring and control of building management across the gigafactory campus.

The gigafactory is expected to be completed in 2025 and will be Bengaluru’s first multi-gigawatt-hour lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility. It will produce lithium-ion batteries to help address the growing global demand for electric vehicles.

Atul Pai, Vice President and General Manager, Building Automation, Honeywell India said, “By helping Exide Energy make their new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility more safe, secure and automated, we are supporting the efficient production of batteries that power the future of electric vehicles. Our integrated solutions not only help advance the safety and efficiency of Exide Energy’s gigafactory, but they also align with our goals of developing sustainable energy solutions and helping India build its self-reliance in critical industries including electric mobility.”

Dr. Mandar Deo, CEO of Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. said: “Honeywell’s automation and safety solutions align with our vision to create the most technologically advanced and sustainable unit for manufacturing Li-ion cells. We are confident that Honeywell’s expertise makes them an ideal partner to help us meet these requirements.”