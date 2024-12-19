Zscaler’s comprehensive enablement approach ensures its partners are well-positioned to drive digital transformation and build lasting value for their customers

In an exclusive joint interaction with CRN India, Anthony Torsiello, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Alliances, Zscaler and Foad Farrokhnia, Vice President, Channel & Alliances, Asia Pacific & Japan, Zscaler delve deep into the company’s innovative channel strategies, the evolving landscape of cyber security, the pivotal role of partners in driving digital transformation, and the roadmap for the Indian market.

What are the key factors that are driving Zscaler’s growth in the channel partner ecosystem?

Torsiello – Zscaler’s growth in the partner ecosystem is fueled by a strong commitment to specialisation, collaboration, and a shared vision of transforming cyber security. Our partners are critical to our growth strategy, and a company-wide priority driven from the top down. Our ambitious goal of reaching US$5 billion in ARR involves expanding partnerships with organisations that seek to specialise in advanced cyber security solutions, such as data protection, digital experience, and AI, and leveraging the capabilities of recent acquisitions like Avalor.

Our partner ecosystem is built on more than just transactions—it’s about empowering partners to deliver a full spectrum of services, from deployment and adoption to managed services and platform operations. By equipping our partners to deliver these end-to-end services, we are not only meeting the evolving security needs of our customers but also positioning Zscaler and our partners for long-term growth. This comprehensive approach ensures that we are ready to scale alongside our customers while driving innovation and differentiation across the cyber security landscape.

What are the opportunities for channel partners of the Asia Pacific, and Japan regions?

Farrokhnia – The Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) regions present significant opportunities for our channel partners, particularly in the high-end market segments. Currently, a large percentage of our revenue in this region comes from enterprise and major customers. Expanding adoption of the entire Zscaler platform offers a prime opportunity for partners to provide specialised services and monetise these relationships. We see tremendous potential in our distribution network and cloud partnerships, including our Technology Alliance Partners like CrowdStrike and Okta. Additionally, there’s a growing demand from customers to purchase through marketplaces such as AWS, Azure, and GCP.

For partners to thrive, it’s critical to help customers realise the full potential of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform by expanding deployments across their environments. This means not just focusing on initial wins but driving broader adoption of our entire platform, from secure access to digital experience monitoring. The mid-market organisations in APJ also represent a vast white space opportunity, comprising 95% of the market.

Partners can capitalise on this by collaborating directly with us or through distribution channels, which offer valuable programs, initiatives, and incentives. Ultimately, partners who can drive platform adoption, ensure customer satisfaction, and expand their service offerings will benefit from renewals, up-selling, and expansions. This approach not only enhances profitability but also solidifies their role in the evolving cyber security landscape.

How is Zscaler supporting its channel through the Partner Programs, especially when it comes to training and enablement? With new technologies constantly emerging, how does Zscaler help partners stay up-to-date and is equipped to deliver these solutions effectively to end customers?

Torsiello – Zscaler’s Summit Partner Program is designed to equip channel partners with the expertise needed to stay ahead of emerging technologies and deliver transformative solutions. Through a structured learning pathway, partners receive scalable online training covering foundational topics such as Zero Trust architecture, digital transformation, and secure cloud adoption. This foundational knowledge allows partners to quickly onboard, understand Zscaler’s value proposition, and confidently deliver our solutions to end customers.

As partners progress, we offer advanced training in areas like AI-driven security, data protection, and digital experience management. Both online and in-person training sessions are available, along with shadowing opportunities on real-world delivery projects. These specialised training components ensure that partners gain hands-on experience and develop the technical depth required to implement complex, outcome-focused solutions. We also incentivise partners to become authorised delivery partners through benefits like predictable pricing models and enhanced margins, further strengthening their market competitiveness.

To support deeper specialisation, we have introduced the Zscaler Aces program, featuring highly skilled architects who can collaborate with partners to deliver exceptional results. By offering continuous training and hands-on support, Zscaler empowers partners to lead in cutting-edge areas, driving customer adoption, renewals, and long-term growth. This comprehensive enablement approach ensures our partners are well-positioned to drive digital transformation and build lasting value for their customers.

What is Zscaler’s GTM strategy for the Indian market? How do you plan to engage with Indian channel partners over the next year?

Torsiello – Zscaler is committed to partnering with purpose in India and globally. Our deliberate business plan focuses on collaborating with the right partners in the right markets, building trust and accountability. We aim to understand our partners’ strengths and complement them with our own, leading to a focused set of partners for various go-to-market motions.

For our large, strategic customers on a transformation journey, , we work closely with our global systems integrators to drive opportunities, leveraging advisory and consulting capabilities to position the Zscaler platform effectively over a 3-to-5-year strategy. We also collaborate with our services partners to deliver a managed service for customers that are in need of a fully managed solution. This specialisation allows services partners to leverage managed services as a gateway into accounts, addressing cyber security needs.

In fact, Zscaler solution providers play a crucial role. Many leverage distribution partners for services and support or become delivery-authorised partners by undergoing training and demonstrating their delivery capabilities. This enables them to move up the value stack, providing greater value to customers. We are also investing heavily in co-marketing activities and reinvesting in our partners, particularly in India, where we see tremendous growth potential. By partnering with purpose, we aim to drive digital transformation and deliver exceptional value to our customers, ensuring successful growth and adoption of the Zscaler platform.

Any specific segment or vertical do you see gaining the traction in the Indian and APJ markets? Where does Zscaler plans to channelise its efforts?

Farrokhnia – In the Indian and APJ markets, we see significant traction in several key segments. One area with immense potential is the commercial market, characterised by numerous untapped opportunities and new logos, which are crucial for Zscaler’s growth. Our focus on commercial and emerging markets in India is vital for capturing this white space. The public sector is another major area of focus. It represents a substantial addressable market that we have yet to fully tap into. The public sector has a critical need for Zscaler’s solutions, making it a priority for us to expand our presence and impact on this vertical.

Additionally, we are launching a Strategic Account Program this year to enhance our engagement with top-tier accounts, particularly those Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies currently utilising Zscaler on a smaller scale. This program will provide dedicated resources and investments, improving collaboration between these accounts and our partner ecosystem.

Our strategy involves collaborating closely with our partner ecosystem to deliver comprehensive solutions and support. This approach ensures that we can meet the diverse needs of our customers across different segments, driving growth and transformation in the Indian and APJ markets.