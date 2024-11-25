HPE introduces new managed services offerings that increase partner profitability

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced key advancements on HPE GreenLake cloud that include simplifying hybrid infrastructure, data, and applications on a unified platform. The company’s award-winning HPE Partner Ready Vantage program meets partners wherever they are on their as-a-service journey and provides growth opportunities across HPE’s robust portfolio of solutions, including those announced today.

Recently, HPE released the Partner Ecosystem Multiplier (PEM) – an in-depth worldwide study from Canalys that quantifies the profit potential for partners enrolled in the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Service Track and partner services that proved to offer the greatest opportunity. HPE found that partners who position themselves as trusted advisors and who offer a breadth of services throughout the customer lifecycle can earn up to $4.90 for every $1 of HPE technology sold.

Today, at HPE Discover Barcelona, the company also announced updates to HPE Partner Ready Vantage that boost partners’ services-led motions, providing support to the newest and most mature partners as they seek to grow their profitability by extending their service practices.

“It’s important to all our partners that HPE continues to invest in their success and expertise as they grow their business to support customer demand”, said Simon Ewington, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Partner Ecosystem Sales, HPE. “We are excited to share these updates that focus on service capabilities, an area of great opportunity for partners. By leveraging our innovation engine partners can grow their business and increase their profitability. Our diverse partner ecosystem is the key for customers to realise their full potential with HPE while increasing their profitability. As we continue to bring new and innovative solutions in AI, compute, and hybrid cloud to the market, we will also continue prioritising partner enablement within HPE Partner Ready Vantage to ensure competency and increased profitability across the ecosystem for all our partners.”

New additions to the ‘Service Track’

The Service Track is one of three core business areas comprising HPE Partner Ready Vantage. It delivers on the program’s primary focus to identify where partners are on their services journey and support them as they grow. Partners enrolled in this track boost their service practices and develop unique as-a-service solutions around HPE GreenLake. The track includes: Managed Services, the newly launched Support Services, Professional Services, and Customer Success Centers of Expertise.

The following updates to the track were announced:

Managed Services Center of Expertise enables partners to leverage HPE GreenLake to underpin and promote their service offerings with Powered by HPE GreenLake.

– This centre now features the partner-branded experience for HPE Managed Services offering that authorises channel partners to use HPE’s Hybrid Cloud Operations Console to deliver their managed services to customers under their brand.

– Additionally, the centre will feature the co-delivery experience with HPE Managed Services for partners that want broader support from HPE to build their services skillset with close collaboration and support from HPE.

Support Services Center of Expertise enables partners to own the customer experience with partner-led services and to promote their capabilities with Powered by HPE GreenLake.

– This centre pairs the current partner-led service experience for HPE GreenLake with the partner-led experience for HPE Complete Care Service offering. This offering enables partners to manage the entire customer experience including delivery of the service relationship management from HPE Complete Care Service.

Professional Services Center of Expertise now offers broader capabilities in the rapid migration tool. With the tool, partners are now able to make impartial assessments of the most appropriate place for workloads – public cloud or HPE GreenLake. The rapid migration tool also now supports HPE VM Essentials migrations and public cloud repatriations.

In November of 2023, we launched HPE Partner Ready Vantage to support partners in providing a broader set of their services on HPE. Today, there are thousands of HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners creating substantial opportunities for revenue generation with new services and solutions tied to HPE environments.

Today, customers are seeking decentralised ecosystems to connect users with their services while ensuring privacy, compliance, safeguarding data, and offering digital sovereignty across data, operations and technology. According to Accenture, over 80 percent of customers have characterised their digital sovereignty plans as a “work in progress” or “expected to start within the next 12 months.” With the tightening of directives and regulations like the European Union’s European Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services (EUCS), the United States’ Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRamp), France’s SecNumCloud, or Germany’s Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue (C5), this presents a massive opportunity for partners to provide services and solutions to meet their customer requirements across regulated environments.

Announced today, HPE will offer HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected for customers that desire the cloud experience but require high security with no external internet. With these air-gapped private cloud and block storage solutions authorised HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners can deliver sovereign private cloud services, powered by HPE GreenLake, that meet local, regional, and industry-specific regulations. To become an authorised service provider, partners must earn the HPE Sovereignty competency which demonstrates deep expertise in using HPE GreenLake cloud to provide secure private clouds within a hosted environment or within customers’ own data centres. The partner-enabled sovereign cloud services solution and respective competency will be available in the Managed Services Center of Expertise of the HPE Partner Ready Vantage program.