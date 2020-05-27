Huawei AppGallery ties up with travel app ixigo for all HONOR and Huawei smartphone users

Read Article

Huawei AppGallery, the third largest app marketplace globally today announced its tie up with ixigo, an intelligent, AI-based travel app. The new age travel app will allow Huawei and HONOR travelers to organise, book and track their trips on their smartphones in a hassle free manner. With 95 percent of the top 150 apps in India already listed on the AppGallery, the new collaboration with ixigo, will further diversify the app portfolio in the AppGallery.

Catering to a cumulative user base of 170 Million and 30 Million Monthly Active Users, ixigo is one of the fastest-growing travel apps in the market. AppGallery has teamed up with ixigo to bring an array of innovative products in the travel space driven by AI, Voice and ML, for deal discovery, personalized recommendations, airfare predictions, train delay information, PNR confirmation status and more, enabling AppGallery users to make smarter travel decisions. ixigo user base on Huawei & HONOR devices has witnessed a rapid growth and this native collaboration will further boost the seamless travel experience to all the users.

ixigo’s integration in the AppGallery will provide an enhanced and native travel booking experience to all HONOR and Huawei users globally. For seamless one-click login experience, ixigo has integrated with Huawei Account Kit, which allows HONOR & Huawei users to log into their Huawei accounts along with their existing login systems including Facebook and Truecaller.

Addressing the partnership, Charles Peng, President, HONOR and Huawei India Consumer Business Group, said, “We are elated to announce our association with India’s very popular mobile travel platform, ixigo. This new association will bring a seamless and personalized travel experience driven by AI, Voice and Machine Learning, to all our Huawei and HONOR consumers and at the same time expand the growing app ecosystem in our official distribution platform, Huawei AppGallery. With ixigo being one of our valuable partners, we are on our way to provide an innovative, superior and secured marketplace to the Indian users.”

Commenting on the association, Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder, ixigo said, “Our constant innovation combined with our mission to solve the smallest of pain points of travelers across India has allowed us to offer an innovative travel solution for Bharat in ixigo apps. Our industry-first AI-innovations for deal discovery, personalized recommendations, airfare predictions, train delay information, PNR confirmation status and more, enable Indians to make smarter travel decisions every day. We are pleased to partner with Huawei App Gallery and extend our bouquet of innovative travel solutions to users in over 170 countries.”

ixigo has also integrated Huawei Wallet Kit which is an open capability that integrates Huawei’s full-stack “chip-device-cloud” technologies to provide easy-to-access digital passes on an integrated platform. It enables users to save their tickets, boarding passes, loyalty cards, coupons, gift cards and other cards or passes on their mobile phones for convenient, anytime use. It also facilitates interactions between apps and users via location-based notifications, real-time status updates, and NFC capabilities.

Emphasizing utmost importance on privacy and cyber security, AppGallery is a trusted platform where every app goes through four major types of tests to ensure they offer 360-degree security to the user. The AppGallery holds a huge network of over 1.3 million registered developers globally, and with the introduction of newer apps every day, it is catering to the needs of the 400 million monthly active users present across 170 countries.

