IceWarp India announces strategic partnership with Network TechLab

IceWarp has announced its tie-up with Network TechLab as its strategic partner, recognising the company’s expertise in providing world-class IT solutions and services that enhance business growth.

With this partnership, the company will assist its customers to adopt IceWarp email and collaboration solutions. The company aims to provide an elite experience to its customers by solving their messaging and collaboration requirements and provide a deep experience in seamless migration, implementation and support.

IceWarp provides Business Email and Collaboration solutions for small, medium and enterprise level businesses with unified communications being its major focus since inception in 2001.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances & Brand, IceWarp said, “We are very pleased to welcome Network TechLab to our list of Partners in India. Through this partnership, IceWarp aims to expand and strengthen its footprints in India by providing a rich experience to its customers and address Enterprise-level mailing and collaboration requirements.”

Network TechLab India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT & Power Consultant providing customised business solutions to small, medium & large organisations for 25+ years with strong portfolio of clients from every domain. They have strong presence in more than 13 cities in India and offices in Singapore and UAE.

“In the past years, IceWarp has formed a credible list of clientele base in India. We are a channel-driven company and currently, we are more aggressively pursuing a partner-driven model as our core business comes through these channel partners” added Ms. Kukreja.

Speaking on the collaboration, Atul Gosar, Co-Founder & Director, Network TechLab said, “We are excited about this partnership with IceWarp, which allows us to offer a comprehensive, secure, and cost-effective solution to our clients. Our collaboration aims to redefine the way businesses communicate and collaborate, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive market environment.”