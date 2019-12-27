In2IT Technologies becomes SAP Gold Partner

In2IT Technologies, a fast-growing IT services company with focus on SAP S4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors and having offices geographically spread across countries like India, US, South Africa, Australia, Middle East, and Singapore, has announced that it has attained the Gold-level status, the highest level of recognition in the award-winning SAP PartnerEdge program.

The SAP PartnerEdge program is a three-tier program that recognises and rewards partners for their expertise and commitment to delivering SAP solutions to customers in the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace. Through this program, SAP recognises and rewards partners of various sizes for generating volumes of business as well as capacity-building activities such as sales training, solution development, and customer reference activity.

Parichay Joshi, CEO, In2IT EBS, said, “Reaching the level of SAP Gold Partner is a great leap forward. We achieved this coveted status within the SAP PartnerEdge program by continuously delivering projects to our clients that are of high quality and with strong dedication. This is, therefore, evidence of the competencies and thorough dedication of the entire team behind In2IT. The Gold partnership is also relevant for our clients, as they have a partner on board who is knowledgeable of the latest Digital developments and transcends boundaries.”

“This elevated status acknowledges our extensive industry expertise and capabilities in deploying fast, efficient and stable SAP solutions for enterprises in India,” said Rudra Shankar Shatapathy, Group MD and CEO, In2IT Technologies, adding, “SAP signed In2IT as a partner in 2017 and we have been able to earn our way up to the Gold level in a short span of time. This achievement further establishes In2IT as an implementation partner with skills and experience to assist customers with all aspects of their implementation of SAP solutions. We believe our innovative approach to SAP solutions enable us to meet our customers’ needs, ensuring that all their requirements are fulfilled to the highest standards.”

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic we will be a partner of choice for progressive organizations which plan to implement or support their existing SAP installations, meet the needs of the expanding SME market and grow regardless of the market challenges,” Joshi further added.