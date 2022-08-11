India’s 75th Independence Day: The tech industry’s vision for the next 25 years

When India embarked on its Digital India initiative, no one could have predicted the speed at which digital transformation would impact our daily lives! Many of the ambitious projects which were envisioned such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar, Ayshuman Bharat, and CoWin, have already transformed our day-to-day experiences.

As we plan for the next 25 years, India’s growth story will hinge on its ability to extract maximum value from data. According to estimates, data and AI could potentially add up to USD 500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. Even if we are to mine a portion of data in a trusted ecosystem exchange between the public and private sectors, there lies an enormous scope for innovation. The next two and a half decades will be defined by how we approach the use of data in a big way to increase productivity, create new opportunities, enhance public services, and establish the country as a leader in the next wave of innovation.”