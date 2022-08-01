Intel names Rashi Peripherals as the partner of the year in 2022

Rashi Peripherals, India’s leading value-added ICT distribution company, clinched the prestigious ‘2022 Partner of the Year’ award from Intel. The company received the accolade for demonstrating outstanding performance in achieving the highest revenue growth for DCAI (Datacenter and AI) Billings in the Intel Partner Alliance Program, in the Asia Pacific region.

Rashi Peripherals is the only distribution company to receive recognition in this category for an exemplary performance in partner engagement initiatives in the entire APAC region.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Keshav Choudhary, Director, Rashi Peripherals, said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious accolade from Intel. This recognition is a testimony of our efforts in building our partnership in the enterprise space to enable VAR/SI partners and end users to drive innovation and digital transformation. We continue to collaborate with Intel on multiple initiatives to keep growing in this space. We thank the Intel team for conferring this award, and we look forward to have for deeper engagements with them in bringing Datacenter and AI solutions to the market.”