Iris Global supplies 4,960 Acer AIOs worth Rs 21 Crore to NewGen IT Technologies for Rajasthan eCourt Project

Iris Global Services, which was recently awarded the title of “Most Trusted Value-Added Distributor (VAD), has successfully supplied computer projects for an important project in Rajasthan through its Delhi-based partner, NewGen IT Technologies Limited.

The partner having received the contract, facilitated the installation of 4,960 Acer All-in-One (AIO) devices at 1,260 locations within 33 district courts across Rajasthan, supporting India’s eCourt Project initiative led by the Government of India under the Supreme Court’s guidance that aims to digitise the country’s judicial infrastructure.

NewGen IT, a Singapore-originated IT solutions provider with a presence in India, Hong Kong, Australia, the UAE, the US, Canada, and the UK, has executed several high-end IT solutions across 25+ countries over the past eight years. “We supplied Acer AIOs at each location with efficient delivery support from Iris Global,” said Jagdish Bhatt, Founder-CMD of NewGen IT,

adding that “each court required multiple devices, bringing the total to 4,960.”

The Rajasthan eCourt project further cements NewGen IT’s reputation for delivering sensitive IT infrastructure for India’s judicial system. Beyond this, NewGen IT is also enhancing the IT systems at the Delhi and Madurai High Courts. While the Delhi High Court benefited from the company’s foundational IT support, the Madurai High Court received comprehensive infrastructure, including the design and construction of data centers, servers, storage solutions, firewalls, civil work, and fire safety systems, with operational management spanning seven years.

The new data center at the Madurai High Court was inaugurated on March 2nd, 2024, in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from the Chennai and Delhi High Courts. “A key factor in this growth has been the consistent and reliable supply of IT products from Iris Global,” Bhatt emphasised. “Our two-year partnership has strengthened with their recent support for Rajasthan district courts, making Iris an essential strategic partner in meeting the demands of our customers,” he said.

Iris Global, with over 28 years of experience, is celebrated for its responsiveness, quality products, and timely delivery. An advocate of the “Make in India” movement, Iris Global works with various OEMs to support India’s expanding IT sector. Looking ahead, Iris and NewGen IT are planning to deepen their collaboration – as NewGen IT aims for growth in FY 2024-25.

NewGen IT’s clients span sectors including BFSI, Oil & Energy, Telecommunications, Judiciary, Power & Gas Exchange, FMCG, Retail, Real Estate, Education, Pharma, BPO, Software Manufacturing, Logistics, IPR & Legal, and both Indian and global System Integrators (SIs).

Iris Global has supported numerous high-profile IT projects, including providing Acer laptops worth Rs 11 crore to the Allahabad High Court during the pandemic to enable online judicial delivery systems. “As initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ gain momentum, the IT sector is poised for significant growth.” We’re targeting increased volume as projects emerge from government and agencies,” said Bhatt.

“We congratulate NewGen IT, led by Jagdish Bhatt, for their successful execution of the Rajasthan eCourt project. We are proud to provide the best technology products and services to help our partners grow,” said Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD of Iris Global Services.