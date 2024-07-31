ISODA announces, “The United Summit 2024: Pioneering Synergy in the Indian IT Industry”

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) is thrilled to announce The United Summit 2024, set to take place between 21 August, 2024 and 24 August, 2024, at The Leela, Kovalam.

This landmark event will bring together 100 leading Channel Partner CEOs, top OEMs, ISVs, and value-added distributors to engage in a transformative experience combining TECHSUMMIT, Biz Summit, and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) with Management Elections.

Formed in 2008, ISODA bridges the gap between software manufacturers, distributors, and partners, fostering a robust trade alliance and invaluable industry network. Today, with over 200 member organisations across India and abroad, ISODA is a significant player in the global IT industry. Collectively, ISODA members represent over 50% of OEM business generated through channels in India, with a cumulative employee strength of over 20,000 and a business strength surpassing 15,000 crores.

The United Summit 2024 aims to be the epicentre of transformative synergy within the Indian IT ecosystem. By uniting industry leaders, the summit seeks to align visions and ideologies, building resilient partnerships and co-creating innovative solutions to tackle the challenges of the dynamic tech landscape.

Key highlights of The United Summit 2024:

Tech summit : Focuses on aligning visions, building robust partnerships, and collectively leveraging technology for growth.

Biz summit : Empowers member CEOs to enhance business processes and strengthen leadership, aligning with their vision.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) : Elects the next Management Committee of the Board, comprising ISODA member CEOs.

ISODA Channel Partner Choice Awards : For the first time, ISODA will unveil the winners of these prestigious awards, recognising outstanding OEMs based on parameters such as channel-friendliness, partner growth opportunities, profitability, solution quality, innovation speed, technical support, and partner training.

With 11 successful seasons of TechSummit and 4 seasons of Biz Summit, ISODA has consistently expanded its reach and impact. The previous TechSummits have been held in locations such as Colombo, Langkawi, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Baku, and Abu Dhabi. Similarly, the Biz Summits have taken place in Mahabalipuram, Kolkata, Amritsar, and Bengaluru.

On popular demand this year, the United Summit 2024 was decided to be held in India.

The United Summit 2024 promises an unparalleled industry experience, fostering connections, collaboration, and innovation.

Join us at The Leela Kovalam from August 21-24, 2024, to be part of this historic event that aims to propel the Indian IT sector towards accelerated growth and a united future.