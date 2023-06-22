Kaspersky ties up with IIT Bombay to advance cybersecurity education and research

Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity company, and India Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), a leader in the field of engineering education and research announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote and foster the development of educational and research projects in the field of cybersecurity.

Under the agreement, Kaspersky and IIT Bombay will work together to promote cybersecurity education and research, with the goal of building a more robust cybersecurity workforce in India. The agreement demonstrates both parties’ efforts in promoting closer co-operation to enhance the security of the computing environment. This includes the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the development of educational materials, organisation and promotion of events aimed at raising cybersecurity awareness, as well as sponsorship of awards and book prizes to encourage students to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

“As India further strengthens its position as the world’s technology and innovation hub, the number of cybersecurity positions will also increase. Our partnership with IIT Bombay aims to enhance cybersecurity education and research in India. It’s important that we work together to develop the expertise and skills needed for protection against cyberthreats, which are constantly growing in both volume and sophistication. This partnership will go on to help produce higher caliber cybersecurity experts in India and contribute to a more secure digital world,” Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky said at the officiating ceremony.

In this regard,Dean R&D of IIT Bombay, Professor Milind Atrey said, “As cyber threats are ever increasing with technological advancements and its automation, it is extremely important to equip our young generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect against these threats. With this engagement with Kaspersky which is a leading and trusted cybersecurity company, IIT Bombay can contribute significantly in the area of cybersecurity research and education. We look forward for a fruitful association with Kaspersky.”

This partnership is part of Kaspersky’s commitment to developing cybersecurity skills and knowledge worldwide. The company has previously signed similar agreements with other universities and academic institutions around the world.