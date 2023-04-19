Kasten by Veeam names inaugural partners for KubeCampus.io Kubernetes learning platform

Kasten by Veeam, the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery announced that its KubeCampus.io Kubernetes learning platform now has over 20,000 registered users and is expanding to include its first partners Scality and StormForge. These new content providers will infuse the platform with valuable, deep expertise in storage and automated Kubernetes resource management, two key supporting technologies that users should learn to execute Kubernetes deployments successfully.

With Kubernetes adoption increasing exponentially, the need for improved skills in container deployment and management is also growing. However, the lack of Kubernetes training continues to be a challenge. Nearly half of the respondents to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s annual survey in 2022 who have yet to deploy containers in production say lack of training is the most significant barrier to operation.

Kasten by Veeam is helping close the skills gap by offering free training opportunities and hands-on labs covering the most sought-after Kubernetes skills based on practical, real-world implementations, use cases, and experience with industry-leading products. Designed to be a neutral gathering place for the open-source learning community rather than a vendor-based resource, KubeCampus.io delivers a community platform for learning cloud native and Kubernetes concepts and skills that are increasingly in demand. Visitors will also find additional opportunities for certification and in-person training.

KubeCampus.io has increased its user base by 50% in 2022 and now reports nearly 12,500 courses completed and thousands of learning resources downloaded.

“Building on the tremendous success of KubeCampus, the logical next step is to add resources that will continue to enrich the learning experience,” said Tom Leyden, vice president of marketing at Kasten by Veeam. “Collaborating with our partners to expand content and instruction will give users more learning opportunities, more industry experts to consult, and more chances to be certified in leading technologies. Partners can benefit as well by taking advantage of opportunities to drive thought leadership and introduce their technology to prospective customers.”

Learning is a focus for Kasten by Veeam at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 in Amsterdam as it hosts KubeCampus Learning Day – a FREE, in-person live event featuring two different hands-on labs designed to help attendees improve Kubernetes knowledge and skills while connecting with a like-minded community. The first ever Learning Day EU event sold out in one day, underscoring the demand for Kubernetes-related skills development.

Kasten by Veeam will hold a similar, exclusive learning opportunity, “Kubernetes & Kasten K10 Workshop” on May 22 as part of VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts, which will take place May 22 – 24 in Miami, FL and online. Designed by and built for the backup and recovery professional, attendees will expand their skills, celebrate with the community, and share industry knowledge with exclusive content from AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and more.